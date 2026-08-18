Taylor Swift has seemingly debuted a new hair look while attending the wedding of Laura Sisk and Oli Jacobs in Gloucestershire.

According to reports, the 36-year-old singer swapped her familiar blunt fringe for a shorter, side-swept look as she joined a starry guest list on Saturday.

The appearance came weeks after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding on July 3. Taylor attended the Gloucestershire celebration without Travis. Her husband has returned to Kansas City Chiefs training ahead of the new NFL season.

Taylor was in Gloucestershire (Credit: Splash News)

Taylor Swift debuts new hair look in Gloucestershire

In images obtained by PEOPLE, Taylor wore a navy blue Costarellos gown decorated with gold floral and leaf embroidery for the occasion. She completed the look with a pearl necklace and bracelet. She was also wearing sunglasses as she took her seat for the ceremony.

Her diamond engagement ring was also clearly visible.

The celebrations were held at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios outside Bath. Taylor was seen speaking with bride Laura after the ceremony, while fellow guests included Sabrina Carpenter, Phoebe Bridgers and Jack Antonoff.

Taylor and Travis tied the knot recently (Credit: Splash News)

Taylor’s long-standing connection to bride Laura Sisk

Taylor and Laura’s friendship has grown through years of working together. The audio engineer has collaborated with Taylor and Jack since the 1989 era, contributing to recordings across Reputation, Folklore and the Grammy-winning Midnights.

Both Laura and her new husband Oli, a mixing engineer, also worked on The Tortured Poets Department. The choice of venue carried an additional personal connection for the couple, as Oli began his career at Real World Studios. He reportedly worked there as an engineer.

Taylor’s solo appearance was explained by Travis’ sporting commitments. The star returned to Chiefs training on July 29 as preparations began for the upcoming NFL campaign.

Read more: Travis Kelce reveals first details of ‘crazy’ wedding to Taylor Swift at ‘childhood dream’ venue

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