The Hawkins family have arrived in EastEnders! Here’s everything you need to know

The Hawkins family arrived in EastEnders with a BANG in this week’s episodes!

They only came to Albert Square for a quick visit ahead of their permanent arrival, but it was noisy, chaotic and very eventful!

Nicola’s sister Gemma arrived, screeching round the Square in her car, and crashing into Elaine’s prized stone peacock.

Oops.

And her other sister Jodie got on the wrong side of Kat when she used the loo in the pub, then ordered a tap water.

But it was when Gemma admitted she’d done something wrong that everything got really crazy!

The Hawkins family arrived with a bang! (Credit: BBC)

Don’t mess with the Hawkins sisters!

It turned out she’d run over her daughter Megan’s boyfriend, Leo. And then she’d tied him up and put him in the boot of the car.

And come to big sister Nicola for help.

Nicola did help. Sort of. By threatening Leo with a knife and scaring him half to death.

But her mum Rose turned up just in the nick of time!

She made sure Leo promised never to bother Megan again. And the terrified young man agreed.

Then Rose turned her wrath on Nicola, who she blames for her husband’s death. Even though he was abusive and Nicola claims to have saved her mum from a violent beating before her drunk dad drove away and crashed his car.

It’s confusing stuff!

And that’s before we get to the family tree.

Gemma and Jodie are Nicola’s sisters (Credit: BBC)

The Hawkins family tree

We know the Hawkins brood are coming back to EastEnders soon (and HOW much are we looking forward to that?!) but in the meantime we’ve taken the chance to get our heads round how the family all fits together.

Here’s the rundown.

It wasn’t a happy reunion! (Credit: BBC)

Nicola’s parents

We don’t know Nicola’s dad’s name but we do know he was a violent abuser. He was married to Rose – Nicola’s mum – and died in a car accident when he was drunk.

Nicola’s sisters

Nicola is the oldest sister. She has two younger sisters – Gemma and Jodie.

Gemma’s offspring

When George spoke to Teddy on the phone in today’s episode, he asked if Ned was there. Ned is Gemma’s partner and he’ll be arriving with the rest of the family when they return to Walford.

Gemma and Ned have two kids. There’s Megan, whose boyfriend was in the boot of the car, and Ryder. Ryder will be coming to Albert Square, too.

Teddy is Nicola’s ex (Credit: BBC)

The Hawkins have links to the Mitchells

Phil Mitchell looked thoroughly amused by the arrival of the Hawkins family in this week’s episodes.

But will he think they’re so funny when he realises they’re family.

Sort of.

Nicola was married to Teddy Mitchell. Teddy is Phil’s cousin and Billy’s half-brother. So Nicola’s a Mitchell by marriage.

In fact baby Ivy’s surname is Knight-Mitchell. And Nicola’s sons, Harry and Barney, are both Mitchells by name, though Barney’s biological dad is Zack Hudson.

George is part of the family now (Credit: BBC)

So do the Knights

Through Nicola and George’s relationship, the Hawkins family will also be linked with the Knights. There’s George’s daughter, Gina, and her mum – George’s ex-wife Cindy (who was once known as Rose!)

And the Carter-Peacocks

George was also married to Elaine Peacock, who’s already taken against Gemma for destroying the “beautiful turkey” (aka ornamental peacock) outside the B&B.

This is going to be a lot of fun!