This Morning host Craig Doyle admits ‘it’s hard’ in confession about his wife and children on air

This Morning host Craig Doyle has revealed how leaving social media improved his life. However, the presenter admitted it remains “hard” to limit his children’s use of the platforms.

The Irish presenter opened up during the Tuesday, August 18 edition of This Morning. He hosted alongside Angela Scanlon, while Ashley James and Nick Ferrari joined the discussion.

Craig Doyle and Angela Scanlon have hosted This Morning this week (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Why This Morning host Craig Doyle left social media

Craig said he does not use social media and has stayed away from it for two years. He told the panel that the change had given him more time and freedom. He also felt that he worried less and no longer experienced the same anxiety around it.

The conversation then turned to the impact that social media can have on children. Craig argued that parents may need to change their own habits if they want their children to follow their example.

He told his This Morning colleagues: “Our kids won’t come off it, unless we come off it.”

Nick then asked whether Craig’s children had stopped using social media too. The presenter explained that their use still requires attention and that there was no straightforward solution.

Craig replied: “We monitor it a bit more but they dip in and we try and pull them back. It’s hard.”

His comments gave a rare glimpse into the challenges he faces away from the This Morning studio. Although Craig has chosen to avoid social media himself, his children still use it at times.

Craig shared a family update on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Craig Doyle’s family life with wife Doon

Craig shares four children, Quinn, Muireann, Milo and Elsa, with his wife Doon. The couple married in 2002, although the presenter generally keeps his family life out of the spotlight.

Craig previously told RTÉ that he met Doon while she worked part-time at a gym before starting college. A friend encouraged him to meet her, so Craig visited the gym despite not having proper gym kit with him.

He also recalled how nerves affected their early romance. On the couple’s third date, Craig shook Doon’s hand as he left instead of kissing her. He said Doon then asked why he had failed to realise it was meant to be their “kissing date”.

Read more: Former This Morning star Matt Johnson reveals death of his grandmother: ‘I’ve lost one of my dearest friends’

The presenter has also praised his wife’s contribution to their family. Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he said: “Doon’s full-time with them. She keeps the ship rolling; she’s amazing. I go to work but I’m really only doing my hobby. She has a hell of a lot more patience than me.”

In the same interview, Craig said he loved children and would have had an even bigger family if the decision had rested solely with him.

This Morning airs from 10am on weekdays on ITV1.

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