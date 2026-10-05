This Morning’s Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley share update after Alison Hammond fell ill live on air

This Morning hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have issued a message to Alison Hammond after she suffered a panic attack live on the show.

Alison, 51, was co-hosting Friday’s episode of This Morning with Dermot O’Leary when she suddenly felt unwell.

TV vet Dr Scott was holding a live phone-in when Alison jumped up clutching her chest and ran off set, gasping for breath.

Alison Hammond sparked concern after falling ill live on This Morning on Friday (Credit: ITV)

The show cut to an advert break before Dermot presented the remainder alone.

Alison, meanwhile, was whisked to hospital in an ambulance.

Ben and Cat have now addressed what happened as they opened Monday’s episode of This Morning, and reassured fans about their co-star.

This Morning’s Ben and Cat share Alison Hammond update

Viewers were understandably left concerned about Alison when she ran off the show on Friday morning (October 2, 2026).

Ben told ITV fans today: “We had a little bit of a scare on Friday.”

Cat then added: “There is good news about Alison, who felt unwell.”

She explained how Alison had undergone tests at hospital following her episode, adding: “She was sent home and thankfully given the all clear.”

They then played a video message Alison recorded for fans on Saturday morning. The star filmed it while sat in bed in her pyjamas and revealed she’d had a big panic attack live on air.

“I’m home, I’m safe and I’m feeling so much better,” she told her Instagram followers. “Thanks to everyone at the NHS who did the checks – heart, lungs, bloods.

“I’m all okay, it’s all clear. Which would mean I had a massive panic attack on live TV.”

Alison Hammond on This Morning today, clutching her chest and rushing off the set 😮 https://t.co/ljJ7McBhuR — Paul – London (@Test94355491) October 2, 2026

Alison said panic attacks are “new” to her, adding: “I need to learn more about them”.

Back in the studio, Ben told their co-star: “We love you, Al, sending you lots of love.”

He and Cat explained how she was being well looked after at home by her loved ones.

Cat added: “She’s feeling like a bit of a princess.”

The pair also discussed sending Alison some ‘Saturday Soup’ that was made on the show on Friday after Alison had gone to hospital.

We’re glad to hear she’s feeling better!

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