AJ Pritchard has been heavily criticised after taking on a presenting role with GB News.

A clip from The Saturday Five drew criticism on X, where users targeted his delivery and choice of channel.

The move follows AJ’s runner-up finish on Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro. That result saw him miss out on a permanent professional place in America.

AJ presented on GB News this weekend (Credit: YouTube)

AJ Pritchard tackles shoplifting on GB News

During his GB News segment, AJ discussed shoplifting and its effect on retailers.

He argued that “petty crime is not victimless” and said repeat offences had become normalised.

AJ said police recorded more than 507,000 shoplifting offences across England and Wales during the past year.

The discussion later moved to prisoners granted early release and the consequences faced by businesses.

He questioned why owners should work hard when offending carried such limited consequences.

AJ ended by arguing that repeated, supposedly small crimes create a much larger problem. He called the situation outrageous.

Viewers react to AJ’s role

“Crikey! This guy is useless, go back on the dance floor, he controls his dance partner better than a political debate,” one user wrote.

“God he’s desperate for money isnt he,” another person shared.

“If you can hear that sound, it’s GB News scraping the barrel,” a third remarked.

“Quite a hard pivot from Drag Race mascot twink to… this…” a fourth said.

“What a disappointment. That’s what’s left of your career down the plughole,” a fifth added.

AJ’s appearance wasn’t welcome with a warm response (Credit: YouTube)

AJ Pritchard’s latest career change

The appearance comes during a busy but difficult spell for AJ.

He recently competed on Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro, hoping to secure a US position.

AJ finished second to Adele Zaikman, despite delaying his wedding to Zara Zoffany for the opportunity.

He returned to Britain without the role. His recent Strictly comments have also kept him in the spotlight.

AJ said he wanted more British dancers on the BBC programme.

Karen Hauer criticised those remarks, while Oti Mabuse warned that a Strictly return could prove difficult.

His GB News work now gives him another platform outside ballroom television.

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