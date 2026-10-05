Prince Harry ‘wants Meghan to work’ following UK return: ‘It’s become a hot topic between them’

Prince Harry is said to want Meghan Markle to take on more work during their reported return to Britain.

New Idea quoted a source claiming her workload has become a disputed issue for the couple. The source said: “Harry wants Meghan to work.”

Prince Harry’s recent public appearances have kept him visible at charity events and speaking engagements. The Duke has reportedly travelled between events in the UK and US. Meghan, meanwhile, has taken a lower public profile.

The report claimed she had been enjoying reformer pilates and yoga with friends. She was also reportedly seen at a pub with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

The same source claimed the contrast had become a source of tension. The source said: “It’s become a hot topic between them that’s yet to be resolved.”

It also alleged Harry received radio work offers for Meghan while attending a WellChild event.

Prince Harry reportedly wants Meghan to start working (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry faces reported pressure over Montecito home

“A couple of As Ever business phone calls in the morning, then reformer pilates or yoga with friends, all in time for the school bell to pick up Archie and Lilibet,” a source said of Meghan’s day.

Alongside those claims, the couple’s California property has emerged as another reported pressure point.

Friends of the pair allegedly believe Harry faces mounting pressure to retain the Montecito mansion. The report estimated the home’s annual maintenance bill at $1 million. That estimate has not been independently verified.

A source claimed Harry was doing everything possible to keep their finances afloat. The source further alleged Meghan wants the property retained if their UK plans go wrong.

It also claimed keeping the home may prove difficult if her acting plans remain paused.

Meghan return to acting hasn’t been smooth sailing (Credit: Shutterstock)

Meghan Markle’s reported acting return hits obstacles

Questions have also surrounded a possible return to acting.

Rumours linking Meghan Markle with The Gentlemen were later dismissed by lead actor Theo James. Earlier reports had suggested talks with Guy Ritchie’s team following the show’s success.

A friend of Meghan claimed that setback had discouraged her from pursuing more acting work.

Her former agent, Ari Emanuel, has also confirmed his agency no longer represents the duchess. When asked about her career, he said: “Here’s the great thing: I don’t have to think about that any more.”

ED! has contacted the Sussexes’ representatives for comment.

Read more: Prince William ‘would be furious’ if Prince Harry’s rumoured Diana film goes ahead

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