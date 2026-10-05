Ken Bruce has revealed he left BBC Radio 2 because he felt there was still time to try something different.

The veteran broadcaster discussed the decision during an appearance on ITV’s Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh. His move followed 31 years presenting the station’s weekday mid-morning programme.

Now 75, Ken joined Greatest Hits Radio after leaving the BBC in 2023. There, he still presents PopMaster at 10.30am.

Ken left BBC Radio 2 in 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why Ken Bruce decided to leave BBC Radio 2

Presenter Alan Titchmarsh described the switch as “A big, brave move, really, to Greatest Hits Radio!”

Ken said the decision came when another professional chapter still seemed possible.

He explained: “I’ve done it here, and there’s time to do something else, which I felt there was.”

He added: “Maybe there wasn’t, but, yeah, there’s still time in my life to do something just slightly different.”

When announcing his departure in 2023, Ken described his years at the BBC as tremendously happy. At the time, he said change was due after a long stint and someone else deserved an opportunity.

The latest interview also addressed his future in broadcasting. Ken indicated he has no plans to leave Greatest Hits Radio soon.

However, he did not set a retirement date or offer a fixed timetable for stepping back. For now, his regular radio work and PopMaster continue at Greatest Hits Radio.

That makes the 2023 switch a career change, rather than a farewell to broadcasting.

Ken Bruce explains PopMaster’s lockdown role

Ken also reflected on PopMaster’s enduring appeal and its successful move to Greatest Hits Radio. He said popular ideas often grow organically when the timing is right.

According to Ken, families and friends gathered or contacted each other around the familiar 10.30am slot. They could use the broadcast as a shared marker in their day.

He recalled: “It just became a sort of meeting point, and I was delighted by that.”

The routine helped PopMaster become more than a radio quiz for many listeners during lockdown. Its regular slot offered continuity while normal daily patterns were heavily disrupted.

PopMaster then travelled with Ken to Greatest Hits Radio, retaining its 10.30am time. Ken said he was delighted by the connection listeners had formed.

Ken now presents on Greatest Hits Radio (Credit: ITV)

Ken Bruce’s move away from BBC Radio 2

Ken first announced his planned BBC departure in 2023, ahead of his contract ending that March. He told listeners his long spell at Radio 2 had reached a natural conclusion.

At that stage, he said: “Nothing stays the same forever…”

He also suggested it was time to move aside and allow another presenter an opportunity. Rather than ending his radio career, Ken took his established mid-morning format to a new station.

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