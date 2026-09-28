Angela Scanlon will take over BBC Radio 2’s Drivetime show, replacing Sara Cox in the weekday slot.

The appointment was announced on Monday. Angela’s first programme will air in November, with the show running weekdays from 4pm until 7pm.

Sara Cox moved to Radio 2’s Breakfast Show after seven years fronting Drivetime. She left the afternoon programme in June to take up her new morning role. Angela now steps in after presenting several Drivetime editions during the summer.

The new host described the appointment as “properly exciting”. She said the programme could unite millions of people whose days had unfolded very differently.

Angela said she wanted their stories, opinions, chaotic moments and small triumphs. School runs, homeward journeys and dinnertime dilemmas were among the everyday moments she highlighted.

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Angela Scanlon’s Radio 2 return

Angela’s appointment marks a full-time return to the BBC station. She made her Radio 2 debut on the Sunday early breakfast show in 2018.

That run continued until 2021. She also covered for established presenters, including Steve Wright on his afternoon programme.

In 2024, Angela succeeded Graham Norton on Virgin Radio UK’s Weekend Breakfast show. Her subsequent Radio 2 cover included several editions of the programme she will now lead.

Angela has also maintained a busy television schedule during 2026. She co-hosted the BBC’s Eurovision coverage with Rylan.

Other work included BBC Two’s The Apprentice: Unfinished Business and regular presenting slots on ITV’s This Morning. She also co-hosts the weekly Get A Grip podcast.

Those projects have placed Angela across radio, daytime television and major BBC entertainment coverage during the year.

BBC praises Angela’s warmth

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, welcomed Angela back on a full-time basis.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Angela back to the Radio 2 family on a full-time basis,” she said.

She praised Angela as warm and quick-witted, while highlighting her recent Drivetime cover. Helen also said Angela had proved extremely popular with listeners during the summer.

Helen said Drivetime should help people get home and begin their evenings in an upbeat mood. She thanked the presenters who had covered the slot after Sara moved to Breakfast.

Sara now hosts the Breakfast Show (Credit: BBC)

Viewers left divided

However, despite the corporation welcoming Angela with open arms, listeners have been widely divided by the news.

“She’s not my cup of tea, so I won’t be listening,” one person insisted.

“Should have been Joel Dommet or OJ ,” another person shared.

“Pretty disappointed.. I feel like we were having high hopes for OJ,” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, others are buzzing for Angela.

“Congratulations, Angela. You are fantastic and I can’t wait to listen to the sparkle and energy you’ll be bringing to Drivetime!” one said.

“Think Angela will be fantastic – can’t wait,” another declared.

“Congratulations to Angela. Delighted about this as she’s a breath of fresh air,” a third stated.

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