Strictly fans predict Shaun Wright-Phillips will exit show first as he lands joint bottom of the leaderboard

Strictly fans have made a bleak prediction for Shaun Wright-Phillips after his first live performance on the show.

The former Chelsea and Manchester City footballer, 44, scored just 15 points during Saturday night’s show (September 26), leaving him joint bottom of the leaderboard.

Shaun and Alexis did a cha-cha-cha (Credit: BBC)

Shaun Wright-Phillips’ first dance on Strictly

Shaun made his live show debut on Saturday night alongside his American professional partner Alexis Warr, 26.

The pair took to the dancefloor with a cha-cha-cha to “Lil Boo Thang” by Paul Russell.

However, their performance failed to win over the judges, with the couple receiving just 15 points in total.

Craig Revel Horwood gave them two points, while Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas each awarded four. Anton Du Beke gave the pair five points.

“I think it’s going to be a few more weeks before you reach pro level,” Craig joked, referring back to Shaun’s comments during last week’s launch show about wanting to be “as good as the pros”.

“I’ll take that,” Shaun laughed.

“That’s all I have to say,” Craig replied, prompting more laughter from the football star.

Shaun and Alexis picked up just 15 points (Credit: BBC)

Fans predict Shaun will be first out

Shaun’s low score has already led some Strictly fans to predict that he could be the first celebrity to leave the competition.

Taking to X, one fan wrote: “I see Shaun being out first.”

“I think first out will be between Shaun, Chris and Sarah next week,” another said.

“Shaun was very stiff. He needs to loosen up; otherwise, he’ll be the first one out next week,” a third predicted.

“We have our first one-out contender………,” another fan added.

Fans are keen for Alexis to stay in the competition (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans gutted for Alexis

There was also plenty of sympathy for Alexis, with fans disappointed that she could potentially be sent home first.

“Oh Alexis, girlie, I’m SO sorry x,” one fan tweeted.

“Well! I hope Alexis gets to do some gorgeous pieces for musical guests and pro routines,” another said.

“Last year Alexis had George [Clarke] where they reached the final, and now she could potentially be the first one out,” a third wrote.

Shaun and Alexis weren’t the only couple to finish on 15 points, with Melanie Walters and Aljaz Skorjanec and Dame Sarah Storey and Julian Caillon also scoring the same total.

At the other end of the leaderboard, Katya Jones and John Nellis impressed with 31 points.

Read more: Strictly fans in stitches over Danny Dyer’s rude reaction to Craig Revel Horwood’s criticism of daughter Dani

Strictly continues on Saturday (October 3) from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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