Will Best is preparing to take to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom tonight, but fans are keen to know more about his life away from the dance floor.

The TV presenter, 41, will perform his first routine of the series alongside professional partner Dianne Buswell.

As Will prepares to face the judges and a live audience, viewers are also curious about the person waiting for him away from the Strictly spotlight.

Will Best is partnered with Dianne Buswell on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

So, is Will married? And does he have children? Here’s everything we know about his relationship and growing family.

Is Will Best married?

Will is familiar to viewers as the presenter of Big Brother on ITV, but Strictly sees him stepping well outside his usual TV role.

When the cameras stop rolling, Will is settled into a long term relationship with his fiancée Tobi Rose.

The couple are not married yet, although they have been together for more than 10 years. Tobi works as a stylist in the fashion and beauty industry.

Will proposed during a romantic trip to Tuscany, Italy, in 2024.

Earlier this year, the couple reached another major milestone when they celebrated their 15th anniversary together.

Will shared a series of pictures of the pair on Instagram, alongside a heartfelt message about their relationship.

He wrote: “15 years ago TODAY I bumped into a stunning blonde on my way into some dodgy club in Hackney, and spent the next few hours desperately trying to impress her.

“A decade and a half later, she’s still the most beautiful person I’ve ever met, and I’m still desperately trying to impress her. She’s a tough nut to crack, but fingers crossed I’ll bloody get there one day!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Best (@iamwillbest)

Despite Will’s high profile career, he and Tobi have largely kept their relationship private.

Tobi’s social media accounts are private, while the couple have never appeared together for a joint showbiz interview or photo shoot.

Does Will Best have kids?

Will and Tobi are currently expecting their first child together.

The couple revealed their happy news earlier this month, with Will sharing a photograph of himself alongside Tobi and her growing baby bump.

The pregnancy announcement was tucked among a collection of holiday pictures, with Toby captioning the post: “Baby, Will?!”

Judging by Tobi’s growing bump, the couple’s first baby is due while Strictly Come Dancing 2026 is still on air.

That could make for some interesting timing if Will finds himself swapping the ballroom for the delivery room during the series.

His professional partner Dianne Buswell is also a new mum, having welcomed her first child with partner Joe Sugg six months ago.

So Will will at least have a fellow new parent in his corner as he prepares for fatherhood himself.

Read more: Strictly: It Takes Two’s new host Ellie Taylor reveals show has been ‘reborn’ with massive shake-up

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