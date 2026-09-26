Venezuela Fury shows off lavish gifts for 17th birthday

Venezuela Fury has begun celebrations for her 17th birthday with an array of luxury designer presents.

The daughter of Paris and Tyson Fury shared the celebrations on Instagram on Friday. Her display included gifts from Christian Louboutin and Christian Dior. It came after illness reportedly recently cut short her television adventure in Canada.

Her husband, Noah Price, 19, marked the occasion with a loved-up selfie and a brief message.

“Happy birthday my wife, love u,” he wrote beside the photograph. The birthday comes four months after Venezuela and Noah married.

Venezuela Fury is celebrating her 17th birthday (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Venezuela Fury’s marriage to Noah Price

The birthday update carries another personal milestone for the couple. Noah proposed a year ago at Venezuela’s sweet 16th party.

They later married on the Isle of Man, attracting criticism online because of Venezuela’s age. Marriage is permitted there from 16 with written consent from a parent or legal guardian. The minimum age is 18 in England and Wales.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelaprice1)

Venezuela Fury celebrates her birthday after illness

The upbeat birthday post follows Venezuela’s early departure from I’m A Celebrity: The Wild Frontier. She and Noah reportedly left after 72 hours, when she became unwell while filming in British Columbia.

The Sun reported that she had been vomiting before deciding she could not continue. A source said she became very unwell during filming. She tried to carry on but eventually felt unable to continue.

The source added that Noah was supportive, while campmates and production staff understood the situation. Venezuela was reportedly checked by ITV medical staff before returning to a hotel with Noah.

Venezuela later discussed an illness in a TikTok filmed from her kitchen. She said: “Other than that I’ve been dying of the cold.”

She also said cold sores had appeared while she was ill or tired. Venezuela explained that she had not experienced them before.

Venezuela and Noah married earlier this year (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What happened on The Wild Frontier

The Ant and Dec-hosted programme is being filmed in British Columbia. It features celebrity pairs taking on trials in the wilderness.

During their three-day stint, Venezuela and Noah reportedly attempted the Dreaded Drop and Bear Watch challenges. Dreaded Drop involved an abseil, while Bear Watch tested stamina through overnight tasks.

Read more: Venezuela Fury, 16, and Noah Price, 19, enjoy holiday after ‘quitting’ I’m A Celebrity spin-off for illness

The Sun reported that 2025 Love Island winner Toni Laites and friend Marielle would replace the couple. Other announced pairings include Rio and Kate Ferdinand, plus Louise Redknapp and Joe Nurding.

Christopher Dean and Karen Barber are also listed, alongside Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy. Paul Olima and Jeremy Lynch complete the reported line-up.

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