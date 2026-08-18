TV star Stacey Solomon shared a “rare” family photo following rumours that she and husband Joe Swash are having marriage problems.

Stacey was thrilled when her eldest son Zachary made a surprise appearance during the family’s summer holiday in Turkey. His late arrival meant the Sort Your Life Out presenter finally had all five of her children together for a special photograph.

Zachary had spent five weeks with Camp America in the US, so he initially missed the getaway. Stacey had admitted that travelling without him felt “weird” before he surprised his siblings by joining them towards the end of the trip.

Sharing their reunion on Instagram, Stacey wrote: “My heart is SO full! Welcome back Zachy. It hasn’t been the same without you.”

Headlines have suggested Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash might be splitting (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Stacey Solomon shares ‘rare’ family holiday photo

With the family reunited, Stacey managed to capture a photograph of herself, Joe and their brood beside a Turkish beach. Everyone smiled for the camera as they sat together.

Stacey joked about her appearance in the picture, but made it clear that having the whole family in one shot meant more to her.

She captioned the Instagram post: “A rare picture of all of us, in fact the only picture. I look like a Mole but I’m taking it. To the moon and back family, making memories with you is my favourite thing to do.”

Stacey and Joe share Rex, Rose and Belle. She is also mum to Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships.

The couple travelled to Turkey earlier in August. Stacey’s father David also joined the holiday, alongside her sister Jemma and her family, as well as influencer Perrie Sian.

Jemma celebrated the family photograph in the comments. She replied: “Love this xxx I can’t believe we didn’t get a 2026 massive group pic! Love you guys so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey returns to Pickle Cottage

Stacey confirmed on Sunday (16 August) that the family’s Turkey holiday had come to an end. She shared a photograph of Pickle Cottage on her Instagram Stories and wrote “home sweet home” over the picture.

The update comes after OK! claimed Stacey could leave the Essex property as part of a possible fresh start. The publication’s report also linked the claimed plans to a new work project and speculation about her relationship with Joe.

An unnamed source told the magazine: “Stacey wants a fresh start. She’s already got a new look and she’s hoping to have a new house, too. She is also desperate to put these marriage rumours behind her. She’s got a new project in the pipeline, so this is a big moment for her.”

The moving claim remains unconfirmed. For now, Stacey’s own update showed the family back at Pickle Cottage after a holiday that ended with Zachary home and the whole group reunited.

Read more: Stacey Solomon planning ‘revenge body’ in bid to prove you ‘don’t need to do this for a man’ amid Joe Swash split rumours

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