Strictly Come Dancing star Delta Goodrem has praised her professional partner Kai Widdrington and his girlfriend for their support as she shared a sweet photo with him on Instagram.

It was announced last week that Delta, 41, would miss Strictly’s Icons Week on October 17 after suffering a rib injury during rehearsals.

As a result of the injury, Delta and Kai, 31, received a bye through to this week. On Monday, the BBC announced she will return to the dance floor this Saturday, October 24.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Delta Goodrem was forced to miss last Saturday’s show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing star Delta Goodrem praises Kai Widdrington

Taking to Instagram on Monday, October 19, Delta shared a picture with her professional dance partner Kai as she thanked him for his support.

In the snap, Delta posed alongside Kai, her husband Matthew Copley and Kai’s girlfriend Chloe Wells at a brunch setting.

Delta captioned the “squad” photo: “Sunday morning with the team. I can not thank these two enough. Both with me each step this week,” tagging Kai and Chloe.

The post comes as Delta prepares to make her return to Strictly Come Dancing this Saturday.

Delta Goodrem has praised Kai Widdrington for his support

Why did Delta Goodrem miss Icons Week on Strictly?

Delta’s update comes after she shared her heartbreak over having to miss Icons Week and the October 17 live show.

In a statement last week, the Australian singer said: “I’m absolutely gutted that a rib injury means I won’t be able to dance on Strictly this week.

“I’ve been loving every second of this experience, so having to sit this one out is heartbreaking – especially after the high of Saturday night.”

She added that she loves being a part of Strictly and would be focusing on resting and recovering.

Delta then thanked everyone for “all the love and support”.

Thankfully, her resting and recovering has paid off as Delta is set to return to Strictly.

Kai and Delta are a popular pairing on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

When will Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington be back on Strictly Come Dancing?

Delta and Kai will return to the Strictly dance floor this Saturday, October 24, with fans now waiting to see the pair back in action following Delta’s injury.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing’s Bethany Antonia speaks out on surviving dreaded dance-off with Nancy Xu

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday October 24 at 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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