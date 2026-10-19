Prue Leith has opened up about why she left The Great British Bake Off after nine years.

Speaking to OK!, the 86-year-old explained that filming the show during the summer had made holidays with her husband, John Playfair, increasingly difficult.

As a result, Prue decided she wanted more time for travelling and seeing her grandchildren. But watching Nigella Lawson’s first episode did leave her wondering, if only briefly, whether she had made the right call.

Prue Leith has opened up about her Bake Off exit after nine years (Credit: YouTube / Begin Again with Davina McCall)

Why Prue Leith stepped away from Bake Off

For Prue, the decision ultimately came down to one thing: making the most of her time to travel before it becomes more difficult.

She said: “I’m running out of time. There will come a time when I’m not able to travel.”

She and John wanted to see more of the world together instead of continuing to give up their summers for filming.

And the decision has already paid off, with the couple enjoying a family holiday in the south of France alongside around 15 relatives.

They rented a large house and spent time on the beach while the teenagers surfed. Prue has also returned from exploring the Baltic region with John and is planning a week in Berlin.

Her grandchildren are firmly part of the new chapter, too.

Prue Leith’s feelings about Nigella Lawson

Walking away from Bake Off certainly did not mean Prue had stopped loving the show.

She had plenty of praise for Nigella’s performance, although seeing her take over the role did bring back some feelings about the job she had left behind. For a moment, Prue found herself asking why she had walked away.

She said: “I didn’t give it up because I didn’t like it. I loved it! And when I watched Nigella Lawson doing her first episode – and by the way, I think she’s terrific at it – I did feel a pang. I thought, ‘Why did I leave? That was such a great job.’ But I’m glad I did.”

And there has been no dramatic falling-out with her former Bake Off colleagues. Her friendships with Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding have continued outside the famous tent, with the group recently reuniting for Paul’s 60th birthday celebration.

Nigella Lawson has replaced Prue Leith on Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

What Prue Leith is doing after Bake Off

Prue has not exactly been putting her feet up. She is still filming Prue Leith’s Cotswolds Kitchen with John, with the pair enjoying the bonus of being able to work from home.

There are also writing projects on the horizon, including a possible biography of her mother, actress Margaret Inglis. However, Prue has yet to make up her mind after finding gaps and muddle in her mother’s diaries.

Read more: Prue Leith shares health update following concerns after sudden hospital visit

And another television appearance could yet tempt her. Prue said she would probably accept Celebrity Traitors if she was invited, although she has not been approached and admitted she had never watched the programme.

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesday October 20 from 8pm on Channel 4.

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