The Traitors wants people to apply for series 5 of the BBC show and here is how to do it

The Traitors is on the lookout for a fresh group of contestants for series 5 – so here’s how to apply for the show.

The broadcaster has confirmed another run is on the way and wants new Traitors and Faithfuls ready to scheme, suspect and survive the Round Table.

Series 4 only arrived on screens last week, but viewers are already hooked and clearly tempted to try their luck themselves.

If watching the chaos unfold has sparked ideas of your own grand strategy, here is everything you need to know about applying for The Traitors series 5.

TV bosses are looking for people to apply for series 5 of The Traitors (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors: Series 5 confirmed

Series 4 only launched last week on New Year’s Day but the BBC is wasting no time with applications for series 5 of The Traitors.

But when it will be on?

Based on the current schedule, the next series is expected to air in early January 2027.

The players currently on screen applied between August 2024 and March last year. Filming then took place over four weeks in June 2025.

All signs suggest series 5 will follow a very similar timeline, so hopefuls may want to move quickly.

How to apply for The Traitors

Casting for series 5 has actually been underway since September last year, but applications are likely to be surging now the show is back on TV.

In November just gone, viewers were also encouraged to apply as the Celebrity version wrapped up.

Uncloaked host Ed Gamble said: “If you’ve watched this and thought, ‘I’d be better at catching the Traitors’, let’s be honest it’s not difficult.. good news! Casting for series 5 is now open.”

Anyone keen to take on Ardross Castle and meet Claudia Winkleman needs to complete an application form. This can be found in the BBC’s Take Part section.

The BBC says: “Throughout the series, there will be twists, turns, rigorous challenges, shocks and surprises for the players. A game of trust and treachery… do you have what it takes to play?”

Applicants for series 5 of The Traitors need to be free to film next summer (Credit: BBC)

How old do you have to be?

There are firm rules around who can apply. Applicants must be aged 18 or over.

They also need to be available for up to four weeks of filming in summer 2026 and have the legal right to live in the UK.

The application includes a diversity, equality and inclusion section.

Alongside standard details like address and date of birth, applicants are asked whether they would rather be a Faithful or a Traitor and why.

Space is limited, so casting teams are clearly looking for answers that stand out.

How to get picked for The Traitors

The BBC has offered a few clues about what it wants from series 5 applicants.

Casting directors are searching for players who are described as “fun, smart and strategic”.

They also warn of plenty of “trickery, betrayal and backstabbing”, which seasoned viewers will know comes with the territory.

When do you have to apply by?

There is still time to apply for The Traitors series 5.

The closing date is May 31, 2026, although the BBC notes this may change without notice.

In other words, do not leave it too late. What are you waiting for?!

Read more: Jessie from The Traitors practically breaks the internet with this hilarious comment

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.