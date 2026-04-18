Britain’s Got Talent fans urge ITV bosses to ban ‘dangerous’ acts after watching Fakir Testa on stage

Britain’s Got Talent viewers were left uneasy during tonight’s show after one act pushed things so far that some fans called for dangerous routines to be banned altogether.

The judges returned to Blackpool and Birmingham as another batch of hopefuls tried to win over the panel and secure a place in the live finals, where a £250,000 prize and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance are up for grabs.

As always, the aim is to make it through to the next stage – or, better still, land a Golden Buzzer and head straight to the live semi-finals. And on Saturday’s episode (April 18), another act managed to do just that.

But while one contestant had the crowd cheering, another left viewers questioning whether Britain’s Got Talent had gone too far for a family entertainment show.

The judges were shocked by several acts tonight (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent tonight

First off, we saw the adorable – and impressive – dance group Celtic Beat from wales. The choreography included jaw-dropping backflips, pyramids and a routine that saw them go through to the next round.

The Lux City Choir were praised by Alesha Dixon for bringing something “different” to their singing performance, while KSI admitted they kept him entertained despite his short attention span.

But not all of them got the result they were hoping for. 27-year-old Wei Yemin used flip flips on pipes to create music, and the sparklers didn’t exactly hurt the performance, but it didn’t help either. After KSI and Alesha gave him a red buzzer, he promised a more “dangerous” performance where the sparklers sprayed his face.

Amanda found Takir Festa’s act on Britain’s Got Talent difficult to watch (Credit: ITV)

Fakir Testa’s knife routine scares fans on Britain’s Got Talent

However, Fakir Testa’s Britain’s Got Talent performance had the judges, and most of the audience at home, hiding behind their hands.

Dressed in just trousers, he first terrified the panel by stepping up a ladder of ‘knives’ with his bare feet. This was before he then hung from a height on top of a blade that was placed beneath his neck.

Simon and Alesha gave him the red buzzer, not enjoying the act at all. But that didn’t stop the routine. Fakir gestured for Simon to come up on stage and he was invited to sit in the car that was sitting nearby. After, the contestant dragged the car with two chains connected to a large machete that again, was placed beneath his neck.

However, fans have urged for ITV bosses to ban dangerous acts after seeing the performance.

“This sort of stuff shouldn’t be allowed,” begged one.

Another penned: “I think Britain’s Got Talent should stop letting people come on with machetes. Not even entertaining, sorry.”

“Don’t try this at home? I don’t intend to try it anywhere,” joked a second, after seeing the warning on screen.

“They all said yes?” questioned another after Fakir was sent through to the next round.

Someone else asked: “I mean, how do you even find out you can do this?!

Mr Cherry received the Golden Buzzer from KSI (Credit: ITV)

Mr Cherry wins the Golden Buzzer

Mr Cherry, a 45-year-old strongman, started off strong as he showed off his incredible skills of opening up jars of pickles. Simon bowed out when he started crushing cans of Red Bull with his bottom, but then he stepped it up a notch by opening up bottles of wine with his bum cheeks.

He didn’t stop there, each level to the routine saw him lose a layer of clothing, and he revealed Union Jack chaps with little red underwear.

“Simon, no!” he shouted, as the audience laughed.

Thankfully, he didn’t mess up the rest of the act.

KSI even gave him the Golden Buzzer.

Read more: ‘Just cancel it already!’ Furious viewers call for Britain’s Got Talent to be scrapped over ‘meaningless’ twist

“This program is getting worse”

“Are you kidding KSI. A Golden Buzzer for that. This program is getting worse,” begged one fan on X (Twitter).

“No way was that a Golden Buzzer,” said another.

Someone else echoed the feeling: “A golden buzzer for opening a bottle with your bum cheeks. Bring back Bruno. KSI has lost the plot.”we

However, not all are upset by KSI’s decision.

“Mr Cherry for the win,” declared one huge fan of the fact.

Watch Britain’s Got Talent next Saturday, April 18 or catch up on ITVX.

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