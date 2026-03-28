Amanda Holden’s ‘incredibly irritating’ behaviour during Golden Buzzer act grates Britain’s Got Talent fans

Britain’s Got Talent viewers were left divided after contestant Ted Hill secured a Golden Buzzer moment – with some accusing the judges of overdoing their reactions during his unusual audition.

The Britain’s Got Talent hopeful impressed Ant and Dec enough for them to send him straight through to the live shows. But while those in the studio appeared entertained, not everyone watching at home was convinced.

Ted, who has autism, hinted ahead of his performance that he would deliver something never seen before on the show. Before his turn, viewers watched Mizuki Shinagawa wow with an aerial ribbon routine, while Key Voices also impressed and made it through.

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Elsewhere, Simon Cowell stood alone in his support for Arubai, a Japanese group who create music using only their mouths. Their unusual act appeared to amuse him, even if reactions elsewhere were more mixed.

Ted’s hilarious presentation won over the audience (Credit: ITV)

Ted Hill’s phonetic alphabet game wins over fans on Britain’s Got Talent

When Ted took to the stage, his setup was simple – just a laptop and a large screen. His entire routine centred around a presentation-style performance, drawing on his experience of delivering science talks in schools.

He quickly got the judges on side, joking that Simon Cowell was only the “third” favourite Simon he had met, before turning his humour towards KSI. Amanda Holden, along with much of the audience, could be heard laughing throughout.

The routine then shifted to a playful idea about reinventing the phonetic alphabet, with Ted suggesting increasingly absurd replacements for each letter – from “aye” for A to “heebies jeebies” for H.

Watching from the wings, Ant and Dec were clearly enjoying it, laughing along before making their way to the judges’ desk to hit the Golden Buzzer and send the 31-year-old straight through.

However, some viewers were less impressed, taking to social media to criticise what they felt was exaggerated laughter from the panel.

“Amanda’s laugh,” one viewer wrote.

“The fake laughing on Britain’s Got Talent is incredibly irritating,” another said, while a third accused Amanda of “false laughing” throughout.

Still, others defended both Ted and the judges, pointing out that the live audience reaction suggested genuine enjoyment.

“I loved that audition,” one fan said. “He’s really funny.”

Amanda’s laugh irritated fans (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec choose their Golden Buzzer

Some also questioned the timing of the Golden Buzzer, which came just 30 minutes into the extended episode.

“Gold Buzzer for that! Well I guess it’s safe to turn the TV off now as if that’s the high it’s only gonna get worse,” one viewer commented.

Ant and Dec rushed over to push the buzzer (Credit: ITV)

Despite the mixed reaction, plenty praised Ted simply for taking to the stage.

“The whole fact he was even on that stage was commendable,” one fan noted.

Another added: “Ted had Ant & Dec laughing with his comedy routine to the point that they ran to the desk to press their golden buzzer to send him straight to the semi-finals.”

Read more: ‘Can’t believe it!’ Britain’s Got Talent judges called out over their treatment of 12-year-old James

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Watch Britain’s Got Talent next Saturday, April 4, at 5.45pm and catch up on ITVX.