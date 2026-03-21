‘Can’t believe it!’ Britain’s Got Talent judges called out over their treatment of 12-year-old James

Britain’s Got Talent was in Birmingham tonight (March 21), with 12-year-old James auditioning for the judges – and leaving viewers stunned not just by his voice, but by what many are calling a shockingly mean decision.

He was the second act shown on the ITV series tonight, which saw Simon Cowell replaced after he suffered a nasty accident.

Stacey Solomon stepped in for one day of auditions, before Simon – and his grazed head – returned the following day.

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James seriously impressed the judges on Britain’s Got Talent tonight (Credit: ITV)

James wows Britain’s Got Talent judges

Singer James delivered a jaw-dropping performance of Defying Gravity from Wicked – and it wasn’t just good, it was the kind of audition the Golden Buzzer was made for.

Stacey admitted she thought her own kids were talented… until she saw James. And she also told him she loved his falsetto. Alesha Dixon was visibly emotional, Amanda Holden looked completely stunned, and even KSI agreed he should cruise straight to the semi-finals.

He got four yeses. A standing ovation. Huge praise. But no Golden Buzzer. And that’s where the mood turned.

Amanda Holden said she had ‘goosebumps’ after James’ performance (Credit: ITV)

Golden Buzzer backlash

Viewers were left fuming – with many pointing out how harsh it felt to deny such a young performer such a huge moment.

“James should have got the Golden Buzzer for that. Gorgeous voice,” said one.

“Anyone else think James should of maybe gotten the Golden Buzzer? So incredible,” said another.

“Absolutely! I thought Ant and Dec were gonna do it,” a third added. “Me too!” another viewer replied.

Others didn’t hold back, with one branding it “a bit of a crime” – while another wrote: “Can’t believe James didn’t get the Golden Buzzer!”

For many watching, it wasn’t just surprising – it felt unnecessarily cruel. A 12-year-old child delivers that performance, gets universal praise… and still doesn’t get the one moment that could change everything?

Stacey Solomon replaced Simon for the first half of tonight’s show (Credit: ITV)

Amanda hits her Golden Buzzer

One act did get the Golden Buzzer tonight. Amanda Holden pressed hers for The Hawkstone Farmers Choir.

“Absolutely amazing well done all. Such a worthy Golden Buzzer,” said one viewer.

But not everyone agreed – especially in comparison to James.

“An average choir at best. Hardly Golden Buzzer worthy,” one complained.

The contrast didn’t go unnoticed. For many, it only made James being overlooked feel even harsher.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent star announces pregnancy

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV1 next Saturday (March 28) at 6.45pm.

So what did you think of James’ performance on Britain’s Got Talent tonight? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.