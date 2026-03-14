Britain’s Got Talent 2025 star Stacey Leadbeatter has announced the sex of her ‘rainbow baby’.

The Yorkshire-based vocalist, who was working at a supermarket at the time of her audition, made it to the grand final of BGT last year, after being awarded KSI’s golden buzzer.

Earlier this year, she shared the wonderful news that she is expecting a baby, following multiple pregnancy losses. Her rainbow baby – a term used to describe a baby born after baby loss – is due in August.

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Stacey Leadbeatter was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent 2025 (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent star Stacey Leadbeatter shares baby update

Earlier this week (March 12), Stacey shared a scan photo to her Instagram, accompanied by the exciting words: “It’s a boy!”

She explained in the caption: “We have decided to share the gender of our beautiful baby and we are so blessed to announce that our rainbow baby is a beautiful baby boy.

“His big brother up in heaven is looking down on him,” she added poignantly.

The singer finished up by telling fans: “He is doing absolutely amazing, growing slightly ahead of his dates. His movements are getting stronger as the days go by.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Leadbeatter (@staceyleadbeatter)

‘Beautiful news!’

The comments section was quickly flooded with messages of love and support from Stacey’s followers.

“Congratulations Stacey, I’m so happy for you and your family,” one person commented.

Another person said: “Ahh, absolutely beautiful news!!!”

A third fan also told Stacey: “Whoot whoot! now you have a prince and a princess.”

“Congratulations Stacey, wonderful news. All the best for you,” commented somebody else.

‘I’m sorry it wasn’t you’

Stacey bravely revealed that she’d suffered a miscarriage before her Britain’s Got Talent appearance last year. At the time, she shared: “Our perfect little squish. I love you so much. I’m sorry it wasn’t you.”

30-year-old Stacey, who has a 10-year-old daughter, Aaralyn, got engaged to her partner, childhood friend Richard, last year.

We wish them all the love and happiness!

Read More: Britain’s Got Talent 2025 judge Amanda Holden slammed by fans over ‘derogatory’ comment to contestant on ITV show

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