The second Britain’s Got Talent live semi-final takes place tonight (May 3), but BGT favourite Stacey Leadbeatter has revealed she’s a little under the weather…

Singer Stacey, who was guest judge KSI’s Golden Buzzer act, has been on antibiotics this week after being diagnosed with strep throat. Strep throat is a bacterial infection that can make your throat feel sore and scratchy.

And, just a day ago, she revealed that she still hadn’t been able to “sing properly”. So what does that mean for tonight’s live show, especially after eight-year-old magician Teddy Magic pulled out last weekend?

Stacey has revealed she’s already had a few tears ahead of her BGT semi-final (Credit: ITV)

BGT star Stacey Leadbeatter handed worrying health diagnosis

Speaking to the Mirror, Stacey revealed it’s been touch and go whether she’d be able to perform tonight.

My voice is only just coming back.

Revealing she’s been on antibiotics after seeing the doctor, Stacey said: “My voice is only just coming back. I am still actually on antibiotics. I haven’t been able to sing properly. I have been a bit concerned about this weekend but, hopefully, I’ll be able to do it.”

As well as that, Stacey said that the song she’s chosen for the live semi-final is “risky”. However, she said sore throat or no sore throat, she intends to give it her all for her 10-year-old daughter Aaralyn.

“I want to be able to give my daughter the things I couldn’t have and just that stability for her. That’s my main priority. I just want my daughter to be happy. She loves it. She sings on TikTok live with me now. She’s really excited to come to London.”

Stacey Leadbeatter shares health update

Posting on social media earlier today (May 3), Stacey revealed she has headed to London for the live show tonight.

However, she admitted to having a “little cry” after her nerves kicked in.

She told her followers on Instagram: “I really hope I can do this as my nerves have taken over. I have had a little cry this morning but I’m sure I’ll find the courage like I did on the auditions.”

Stacey was KSI’s Golden Buzzer act (Credit: ITV)

Who is performing on the BGT semi-final tonight?

Eight acts will take to the stage tonight. However, Teddy Magic – who pulled out of last weekend’s first Britain’s Got Talent semi-final – won’t appear.

Instead, as well as Stacey, viewers can expect to see magician Alexandra Burgio, dance group Cheer Re Mans, dynamic performer Jannick Holste, singer John Pierce, children’s dance group Lil M’s, guitarist Olly Pearson and impressionist Will Burns.

