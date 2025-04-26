Concerns for BGT hopeful Teddy Magic, 8, as he misses live semi-final and Ant and Dec share statement

BGT semi-finalist Teddy Magic sparked concern tonight (April 26) after he failed to perform during the first live semi-final of the series.

Teddy, who is aged eight, was introduced as the second act of the night by hosts Ant and Dec. However, after Teddy’s VT had finished, Ant and Dec revealed the first Britain’s Got Talent live show had hit a snag.

Teddy Magic performing on BGT in his heat (Credit: YouTube)

BGT semi-finalist Teddy Magic ‘not quite ready’ to perform

The pair said that Teddy wasn’t quite ready to perform, so they crossed to the judges for a chat. After speaking to the surprised panel, Ant and Dec then revealed that they would be moving onto the next act – singer Vinnie McKee.

“Poor Teddy Magic… I hope he’s okay,” said one viewer. “Waiting for Teddy update! Hope he is okay!” said another.

“Fingers crossed Teddy makes it out on stage tonight! He was fantastic in his heat!” said a third. “I hope Teddy is okay. Ant and Dec yet again prove their professionalism, knowing how to fill up the void and get the show going when things don’t go to plan,” another commented.

Ant and Dec were forced to fill airtime twice during the first live show (Credit: ITV)

Amanda’s name slip up

When it came to offering their critique of Teddy’s replacement Vinnie, Amanda Holden made a slight blunder. She called Vinnie Teddy, which a number of those watching at home picked up on.

“Erm Amanda, Vinnie sang not Teddy….. just saying,” said one. “Amanda just called the singer Teddy, this is chaos,” said a second.

“Amanda calling Vinnie Teddy – what a shambles. Doesn’t even know the names of the acts,” another commented.

The Blackouts faced a technical hitch ahead of their performance (Credit: ITV)

The Blackouts suffer technical difficulties

But the blunders didn’t end there.

When it came to The Blackouts’ turn to perform, BGT hosts Ant and Dec revealed there had been a technical hiccup and there would be a wait until the group could come out and dance for the live Hammersmith Apollo crowd.

“Another stop in the show due to technical difficulties now,” fumed one viewer.

“The blackouts have had a blackout!” another quipped. “Blackouts need plugging in,” said another.

“Best bit about live TV is when live TV [bleep]s up. Watching them all squirm,” another commented.

The wait proved worthwhile for The Blackouts, though. They got the first live Golden Buzzer of the series, sending them through to the final.

Teddy Magic statement

After the seventh act had performed, Ant and Dec revealed that was it for tonight’s acts.

Sharing a statement, Dec said: “Unfortunately Teddy Magic won’t be performing tonight but we hope to see him later on in the series.”

