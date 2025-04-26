BGT judge Amanda Holden sends temperatures soaring in daring cutout dress

Amanda Holden pulled out all the stops for the first live BGT semi-final in a dazzling cutout sequin dress.

The Britain’s Got Talent, 54, judge looked sensational as she danced to her seat during the opening minutes of the show.

Amanda Holden sparkled in sequins on BGT tonight (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden starts with sequins in gorgeous BGT dress

Followers on her socials got a glimpse of her outfit ahead of the ITV1 show starting, though, as she posted a series of sizzling shots to Instagram.

Amanda‘s Annie’s Ibiza dress showed off her tanned legs and her toned arms. Embellished with silver sequins, it featured daring cutout pieces, which gave a cheeky glimpse of her underwear – something that didn’t go amiss with a couple of her followers.

The star danced to her seat on the judges’ table (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

“Someone please remind Amanda how old she is,” complained one viewer. “Amanda not wearing too much tonight,” said a second. “Her knickers are literally candy floss at this stage,” another hater said.

Others pointed out Amanda’s ‘Croydon facelift’ hairstyle. In English slang, a Croydon facelift is a particular hairstyle that sees hair pulled back tightly and tied in a ponytail. The result is that the skin of the forehead and face are pulled up and back, producing the effects of a facelift.

“Amanda’s ponytail is giving her a council estate facelift,” said one. Another added: “Amanda with her Croydon facelift hairstyle.”

‘Perfection’

Others were too busy drooling over the BGT judge to type much, with flame emojis filling the comments second on Instagram.

One said: “Oh my days, how utterly utterly divine.” Another added: “Perfection.” A third agreed and said: “Looking incredible.” “Stunning, that’s all, stunning,” said another.

