BGT judge Alesha Dixon caught in ‘verbal fight’ after ‘accidentally running into the back’ of stranger

Cast your mind back to yesteryear, before Alesha Dixon joined the judging panel of BGT.

Before the birth of her daughters, Azura and Anaya, and her secret marriage to Azuka Ononye, Alesha was a member of R&B group Mis-Teeq, and won the fifth series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2007.

Shortly afterwards, in 2008, she was interviewed by Channel Bee, an internet TV channel that only existed for a year.

But its interview with Alesha Dixon remains online. And it contains a remarkable anecdote from the pop star in response to a question about the last fight she had…

Back in 2008, Dixon was fresh out of winning Strictly (Credit: Alesha Dixon/YouTube)

‘Verbal fight’ Alesha Dixon had with someone in a supermarket after an accident

At first, when asked by Channel Bee about the last time she “had a fight” and with whom, Alesha looked puzzled.

She’d never been in a physical fight, she said. But a verbal fight? That got her thinking.

“The last verbal fight I had was in Waitrose,” she said. Of all places. “When I accidentally ran into the back of this guy. And his wife called me a T-A-R-T!” Her interviewer later informed her she was allowed to say the word “tart” on the show.

“I got so upset, I couldn’t believe she called me it.” At this point in the anecdote, Alesha points out that she “wasn’t even dressed like” one. “I was dressed in a tracksuit,” she explained. “And I was like: ‘I’m so, so sorry.’ I felt so bad that I’d run into the back of him. It was a genuine mistake.”

The lady told her: “Watch where you’re going,” and Alesha told her again that she was sorry. “And she started shouting at me in Waitrose!”

That’s when she asked the woman: “What did you call me?” while the husband was trying to calm down the situation.

“Yeah, that was embarrassing,” she concludes the story.

Her many successes in the charts and elsewhere have helped her amass a large net worth (Credit: Making A Scene/YouTube)

Alesha has the lowest net worth of all the current BGT judges

In the almost 20 years since, much has changed for Alesha Dixon, including her bank balance.

At a reported £6 million, Alesha Dixon’s net worth is lower than those of her fellow BGT judges. But we wouldn’t mind being a penny behind her!

Bruno Tonioli’s is a whisker higher, and Amanda Holden’s could be approaching eight digits. In other words, it’s close to £10 million. Her house in Surrey alone is worth a reported £7 million.

KSI, the youngest member of this year’s panel, and only a temporary one, is several times richer than the previous three. He’s the youngest, too. He made upwards of £75 million before his 32nd birthday.

Meanwhile, Simon Cowell’s estate towers over those of his fellow judges.

At almost half a billion pounds, his total net worth is in a similar ballpark to that of Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, nearly double Ed Sheeran’s, and not far off King Charles’.

The semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent will air Saturdays at 7pm on ITV1.

