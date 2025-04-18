Britain’s Got Talent security stepped in to protect the ITV series’ judges following an outburst from a member of the audience, new preview clips have revealed.

Simon Cowell dismissed several burly bouncers as they made moves to shield the 65-year-old after a BGT hopeful confronted him and pleaded for an opportunity to perform.

Viewers watching this weekend will see Max Fox take an alternative route to bagging an audition after claiming he’d been trying to prove himself to Simon for nearly two decades.

Simon Cowell questions Max Fox after he called out from the audience (Credit: YouTube)

What happens on Britain’s Got Talent with Max Fox this weekend?

“Nineteen years I’ve tried to get in front of you – and I’ve never, ever had that chance,” Max hollers in Simon’s direction, after grabbing his attention by shouting out his name.

Simon beckons Max his way – but initially seems confused as to whether he’s being hoaxed or not.

Are you serious?

“Are you serious?” Simon asks, as fellow judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and KSI look on warily.

“Is this a wind-up?” Simon continues, but seems to take Max at his word as he introduces himself as “a local singer”.

Max Fox seized his chance… and joked he may have been successful due to the coat he was wearing (Credit: YouTube)

‘I’ve never seen this before!’

A puzzled Amanda seems dumbstruck, saying: “He’s asking if he can audition now?” And KSI also seems surprised, exclaiming: “I’ve never seen this before!”

But Max’s persistence appears to pay off as he goes on: “I feel like it’s my last time.”

Simon then relents, telling Max: “All right, go and do it.”

And Max seizes his moment, joking about his silver blazer: “I just chanced it. I couldn’t get to the front of the audience. I just got lucky with this jacket, I think.”

Simon invited the singing hopeful to step on stage and prove himself to the BGT judges (Credit: YouTube)

The outcome of the audition – and Max’s performance – will not be revealed until this Saturday night’s episode airs on TV.

But viewers on YouTube were moved by what they were able to see.

“Well deserved, this is beautiful,” commented one. Another agreed: “Lovely.”

‘This show has really lost its way’

However, a social media user reacting to BGT’s Instagram post about Max wasn’t convinced the exchange was completely authentic.

“Scripted,” they stated.

Last weekend’s programme featured a flash mob choir audition that had Amanda feeling “quite tearful”. But not all of those watching at home believed that was spontaneous, either.

“Yeah because like this wasn’t set up at all,” one fan complained.

And another moaned: “This show has really lost its way.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturday (April 19) on ITV1 at 7pm.

