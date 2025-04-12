Britain’s Got Talent fans were left fuming, just minutes into tonight’s show (Saturday, April 12).

A surprise audition took place during the show’s opening minutes, but some viewers weren’t convinced by how spontaneous it really was.

Pop Voices surprised the judges tonight (Credit: ITV)

‘Surprise’ audition on Britain’s Got Talent tonight

Tonight’s edition of BGT kicked off in unusual fashion.

As Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli arrived at the auditions in Blackpool, they greeted the crowd outside.

Until the crowd started singing, that is!

The crowd outside the venue suddenly burst into song – revealing that everyone there was in fact part of a choir called Pop Voices.

The judges were left stunned as the 300-strong crowd started singing ELO’s Mr Blue Sky.

“This is brilliant!” Ant declared as he and Dec watched on.

Amanda was loving the audition (Credit: ITV)

Pop Voices receive six yes’es

“Is this an audition?” a surprised Amanda exclaimed to a laughing Simon.

“I don’t know!” he responded.

“It’s making me quite tearful,” Amanda then admitted, flapping at her eyes.

After the audition finished, the judges gushed over how surprised they were and how much they’d enjoyed it.

“It was absolutely gorgeous,” Amanda said.

All four judges then said yes, before Simon did a first and asked Ant and Dec to give their verdict too.

They, of course, gave the choir yes’es too, meaning they left the audition with six yes’es – a series first!

Fans weren’t convinced (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam surprise audition

However, some viewers were sceptical about how spontaneous the audition had actually been. Others found the whole affair quite cringeworthy.

“Oh yeah, definitely not planned or expected,” one viewer grumbled on X.

“I can not cope with this cheese,” another said. “Of course this all happened just randomly,” a third wrote.

“Yeah because like this wasn’t set up at all,” another said. “This is a bit cringe!” a fifth moaned.

“So spontaneous and the judges did not have a clue what was happening. What a crock of [bleep],” another wrote.

“This show has really lost its way,” another viewer complained.

However, some viewers had enjoyed the audition. “Was that an audition? If so, that was jolly good,” one viewer said.

Britain’s Got Talent continues next Saturday (April 19) at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

