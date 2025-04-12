Former Britain’s Got Talent judge Carmen Electra previously opened up about her fling with show boss Simon Cowell.

The American actress and model, 52, was a guest judge on the long-running ITV show – which returns to screens tonight (April 12) – back in 2012.

She covered for Amanda Holden, 54, during her maternity leave and starred alongside Simon, 65, David Walliams, 53, and Alesha Dixon, 46.

And it turns out she was rather close to Simon…

Britain’s Got Talent judge Carmen on fling with Simon Cowell

Back in 2014, Carmen – best known for her roles in Baywatch and Scary Movie 4 – took part in an interview on Oprah: Where Are They Now?

We were just very flirtatious.

During their chat, she spoke about her brief romance with Simon – which happened in late 2012.

“Simon Cowell hired me to be a guest judge on his show in London. I was thrilled and immediately flew out,” she revealed, referring to Britain’s Got Talent.

“We exchanged numbers. We didn’t talk, we were just very flirtatious,” she added.

Simon and Carmen ‘are people who date’

However, it wasn’t until Simon moved to Los Angeles to judge on The X Factor USA that the pair rekindled the spark.

She shared. “We went out one night and we were kissing, and the paparazzi saw us. That’s when all the rumours started.”

The TV star also clarified that they did not actually date. She said: “We never dated. We didn’t date. He wasn’t my man.”

Meanwhile, Simon previously gushed about Carmen, and like the actress, insisted they were not official.

“She’s not my girlfriend. We’re people who date. She’s adorable, isn’t she?” he said, as Standard reports.

Carmen reportedly caught Simon in bed with Lauren (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carmen ‘caught Simon in bed with future baby mama’

However, it was claimed in 2013, that their romance cooled off when Carmen allegedly caught Simon in bed with his future baby mother, Lauren Silverman.

“Carmen was at Simon’s house in Los Angeles when she literally busted him with Lauren,” a source told E! News.

They added: “Simon called her a friend… there was nothing platonic about what was going on, if you know what I mean.”

At the time, Lauren was married to Andrew Silverman, Simon’s close friend. Their affair made headlines in July 2013 after it was announced that Lauren and Simon were expecting a child together.

Upon hearing the news, Andrew filed a divorce and Simon was named as a “co-respondent” in the court papers for adultery.

Lauren gave birth to Simon’s first child, Eric on February 14, 2014.

Carmen on Simon being a dad

However, during an interview at the Do Something Awards in July 2013, Carmen confirmed there was no bad blood, while hinting that the previous reports were false.

“What I witnessed working with him on Britain’s Got Talent and coming to see him during X Factor is that the people he truly believes in, he stands up for them and supports them,” she shared.

Carmen added: “So I obviously think that his child will be very well taken care of and very, very loved.”

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday (April 12) at 7:00pm on ITV1.

