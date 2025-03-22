Inside Amanda Holden’s ‘dream £7m mansion’ – lavish bar; huge media wall; velvet furnishings; animal-print dining room; palm trees

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has likened her lavish £7 million “dream” home to a luxury hotel.

In November 2024, the 54-year-old TV star gave fans an unprecedented peek at where she lives with her family.

Amanda – who shares her home with husband Chris Hughes, and their two daughters Lexi and Hollie – revealed how she had transformed the mansion in Surrey one year after moving in.

The astonishing access Amanda afforded to her Instagram followers via a virtual tour also highlighted Amanda and her family’s taste for sumptuous interior decoration.

Amanda Holden shares a view inside her home

A video Amanda uploaded to social media began with her opening her front door and sweeping into a vast hallway.

Tiled with a black and white floor, and containing a grand piano, the reception room fit for the grandest of entrances also contains a white sweeping staircase up to a landing, with portraits on the wall.

Glimpses of the changes to the living room, dining room and other reception rooms also demonstrate Amanda’s bold style.

Amanda Holden has a bold sense of style

The living room contains a huge media wall, a geometric glass coffee table with a gold edging, complemented with a large burnt orange sofa.

The dining room, meanwhile, has a palette of deep golds and greens, and dark wooden parquet flooring. There is also a massive dining table and animal print across the walls and furnishings.

Furthermore, Amanda also has her own opulent bar for entertaining. On the wall hangs a piece of artwork depicting Amanda sipping a drink alongside the quip: “I drink to make other people more interesting.”

Palm trees in the garden

Amanda captioned her video: “What a difference a year makes. Moved in a year ago today, and nearly finished the whole house. What to do next?! I love a project. More makeovers coming.”

She also told MailOnline: “This is my dream home. My entire life I have wanted the dream home, and you know you do the stepping up and now I’ve finally got it.”

Amanda admitted any future renovations would also follow a very grand theme.

She went on: “It was the perfect house, and most people would have probably moved in and kept it the same, but it was a very pale, white and grey house and it’s not like that any more.

“I am turning it into the Beverly Hills Hotel, that’s my aim. I have just planted two palm trees in the garden, which makes me feel so happy.”

All the yeses from this very happy BGT judge, then!

Britain’s Got Talent is next on ITV1 on Saturday March 22 at 7pm.

