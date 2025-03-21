Inside Alesha Dixon’s relationship history – ‘cheating’ husband; romance American A-lister; ‘secret wedding’

From her husband to rumoured ex-boyfriends, singer and TV star Alesha Dixon has not only had a blossoming career but also a colourful love life.

With a career in entertainment for well over two decades, Alesha is currently a judge on Britain’s Got Talent alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Bruno Tonioli. Tonight (March 21), she will also be hosting this year’s Comic Relief for the BBC where she will be trying to raise as much money for charity.

As Alesha continues to grace our screens, we take a look back on her relationship history…

Alesha Dixon married unfaithful husband MC Harvey

Before becoming a TV judge, Alesha rose to fame as one-third of the glamorous trio Mis-Teeq in the early noughties. During her time in the group, she met MC Harvey from the rap group So Solid Crew and formed a public relationship with him.

In 2005, Alesha and Harvey tied the knot. However, a year later, their marriage came crashing down after Harvey cheated on the Drummer Boy hitmaker with former Popstars: The Rivals singer Javine Hylton.

First husband Harvey admitted to cheating on Alesha Dixon (Credit: YouTube)

During an appearance on the Anything Goes podcast, Harvey reflected on his infidelity.

He said: “The day I left Javine’s house, it was so weird. I’d left her house and I was driving home to my marital home and as I’m two miles from my house, she [Javine] rang me and said ‘She knows, she knows’ as I pulled up on my drive.

The 21 Seconds chart-topper insisted the “worst thing I’ve ever had to do is tell a woman I cheated on her”.

Harvey continued: “When I walked in the front room, Alesha just said to me: ‘Do you want some food Harvey?’ and I’m thinking ‘Yeah, of course I will.’

“She was there watching TV when she paused it and my heart sank. She said: ‘How long has it been going on Harvey?’ and that was it.

Harvey admitted he thought Alesha “was going to kill me” and shared: “To this day, it is the worst two days I’ve ever spent in my house.”

Rapper Harvey later had a daughter with Javine in 2008.

Alesha squashed rumours about dating Matt (Credit: Cover Images)

EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo

Following her marriage with Harvey, Alesha remained in the news for whom she might be dating next.

In 2007, Alesha competed on Strictly and won the glitterball trophy alongside her dance partner Matthew Cutler. Around the same time, headlines suggested that she and runner-up Matt Di Angelo, who played Dean Wicks in EastEnders, were dating.

However, according to Alesha, that couldn’t be any further from the truth.

During a 2008 interview with ChannelBee, the MOBO winner was asked what “the most outrageous thing she had ever heard” about herself.

In response, she said: “That I was dating Matt Di Angelo.” Alesha also used the moment to squash rumours that she was also dating Robert Kazinsky, who played Sean Slater, in the same soap.

“I don’t even know him,” she added while noting she finds it “bizarre” when the “papers” say she’s dating someone she’s never had a conversation with.

Alesha reportedly went on two dates with Pharrell (Credit: Cover Images)

Pharrell Williams

Alesha has also been romantically linked to US superstar Pharrell Williams. The pair first met in 2004 after Alesha starred in the video for Pharrell’s band NERD’s music video for She Wants To Move.

However, three years later, she reportedly embarked on two dates with the Happy chart-topper after they reunited at the Concert for Diana in London.

“Alesha’s over the moon. It’s the first time we’ve seen her happy in ages. Pharrell will spoil her rotten, he’ll even let her drive his £700,000 Bugatti,” an inside source told the Mirror at the time.

Nightclub bouncer James Chandler

Not all of Alesha’s relationships have been with men in the public eye, however.

In 2007, she was reportedly dating nightclub bouncer and model James Chandler during her time on Strictly in 2017. Alesha allegedly met him at a club.

“Alesha’s tried to teach me the odd move, but I’m not interested. I prefer to just sit back and watch! Her body’s sexier than ever,” he said.

“She looks great in her sparkly dance outfits, but she looks even better out of them.”

James added: “I could watch her body all night. I can’t resist her – no man could.”

In December 2007, the Mirror at the time reported they had been dating for seven months.

BGT judge Alesha Dixon reportedly married ‘husband’ Azuka in secret (Credit: Cover Images)

Alesha ‘secretly marries’ second husband Azuka Ononye

Alesha first met her second “husband” Azuka Ononye in 2006 when she was on tour and he was one of her dancers.

While the pair didn’t hit it off at the time, they later formed a relationship that would last over a decade.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Alesha admitted she was “kind of playing hard to get for about a year”.

She added: “Then I had the foot operation and I couldn’t walk and he was literally sleeping on the floor looking after me every day. I was just looking at him thinking, ‘That is for better or for worse isn’t it?’ I looked a state, he was sleeping on the floor because I was on the couch, I couldn’t even get up the stairs. If he can carry me to the toilet then he’s a keeper.”

While neither have confirmed, reports suggested that Alesha and Azuka got secretly married in 2017. Over the years, Alesha has many times referred to Azuka as her husband.

To date, Alesha has never been seen with a wedding ring, and wedding day photos have never been shared.

Married or not, Alesha and Azuka decided to take their relationship to the next level by starting a family. In June 2013, Alesha confirmed the pair was expecting their first child. She announced she had given birth to a daughter, Azura, in October of that year.

In 2019, Alesha and Azuka welcomed their second daughter, Anaya.

‘Their relationship has become more like a friendship’

After many years together, news broke in November that Alesha and Azuka were no longer together. During the announcement, the pair hadn’t been seen in public together for several months.

An inside source told The Sun: “Alesha’s been quietly telling people close to her that she believes their relationship is over and they’re going to separate.”

“She and Azuka have been together almost two decades but their relationship has become more like a friendship.”

Comic Relief: Funny for Money will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tonight (March 21) at 7pm

