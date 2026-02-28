‘Completely disagree!’ Complaints pour in following ‘dreadful’ Britain’s Got Talent act

Britain’s Got Talent returned tonight (February 28) for another round of auditions — and one act in particular left viewers seriously split.

The new series of the hit ITV talent show kicked off last week, featuring a judging shake-up as KSI returned full-time, replacing Bruno Tonioli. Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon also took their seats on the panel, alongside hosts Ant and Dec.

And while the judges seemed impressed with one performance tonight, fans at home weren’t quite as convinced…

MacShane & Delby impressed the judges

Australian duo MacShane & Delby travelled more than 30 hours to audition on Britain’s Got Talent, telling the panel they had come for “the best three minutes” of their lives.

The freestyle rappers revealed they hadn’t prepared anything in advance. Instead, they asked the audience and judges to hold up random objects — using them as inspiration to create lyrics on the spot.

The spontaneous performance appeared to win over the panel instantly.

All four judges gave them a yes, with KSI in particular looking impressed by the pair’s quick-thinking skills and confidence.

Viewers at home less impressed

However, while the judges were full of praise, many viewers took to social media to share a very different reaction.

One wrote: “Well, that’s two lots of rubbish already!”

Another added: “Yeah, this is dreadful…”

A third commented: “I have heard an eight-year-old freestyle better than this.”

Others described the act as “chaotic” and “all over the place”, with one viewer saying they “completely disagreed” with the judges’ feedback.

That said, not everyone felt the same way.

Some fans defended the duo, with one claiming they were “right up KSI’s street” and another even suggesting they deserved the Golden Buzzer.

So while MacShane & Delby may not have won over the entire nation, they did secure the four yeses needed to move forward in the competition.

And with auditions still underway, there’s clearly plenty more debate to come.

