You’re fired! Why Simon Cowell was forced to dump THREE Britain’s Got Talent judges

BGT is back this Saturday night (February 28) – but the revolving door of judges is once again in the spotlight.

Long before Bruno Tonioli stepped down and KSI stepped in, boss Simon Cowell had already given several famous faces the boot.

Simon Cowell runs the show and does all the hiring and firing (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

The judges Simon axed from BGT – David Walliams

David Walliams left Britain’s Got Talent in 2022 after apologising for making, and having leaked, derogatory, private comments about contestants during filming. Following the controversy and the leak, his 2023 contract offer was withdrawn and he was axed.

He’d been a judge on the series since 2012. David later indicated that his axe led to severe mental health struggles, including suicidal thoughts.

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook lasted just six days on the BGT judging panel back in 2009 before she was given the push.

Writing in their memoir, Ooh! What a Lovely Pair: Our Story, Dec said: “Kelly looked nervous, so I told her it was going to be great fun and to just relax. She nodded, then looked at me and said: ‘And what do you do on the show?’ I looked at Simon, who was sat next to me, he turned to Kelly and said: ‘Kelly, you have seen the show, haven’t you?’ To which she replied: ‘Yeah… well, bits.’”

He added: “I don’t want to sound like an egomaniac, but the last person who said: ‘And what do you do?’ was the Queen when I met her at the party for ITV’s 50th anniversary.”

Kelly later hit back: “I really felt it was working out. Ant and Dec had never been anything but pleasant to my face but, clearly, they didn’t want me on the show. Their egos are such that they were saying to themselves ‘How dare she think she can come on to our show?’ And since then they’ve been very vocal about their displeasure at me being there.”

Michael McIntyre

Michael McIntyre also felt Simon’s axe after just one series in 2011.

He wrote in his autobiography A Funny Life: “Simon Cowell invited me to be a judge on Britain’s Got Talent and I immediately assumed I would become the nation’s sweetheart like Cheryl Cole had on The X Factor.”

Michael admitted he “felt rejected and upset” about being “let go” from the ITV show.

He added: “Adding my name to the list of people Simon Cowell had fired was a blow to my ego. My publicist had already released a statement saying I’d quit the show to concentrate on my tour, and that became the narrative. I jumped before I was pushed.”

Bruno Tonioli left BGT after three series (Credit: Splash News)

Why Bruno Tonioli is not on BGT

After all that drama, Bruno’s exit was far less explosive.

Bruno joined BGT in 2023 after leaving Strictly. However, after two years and three series on the show, he decided to hang up his judging boots because he couldn’t juggle it with his long-standing commitment to Dancing with the Stars in the States.

In a statement at the time, Bruno shared: “After three incredible series, I’ve sadly had to walk away from a job which has opened my eyes to so much incredible talent and step down as a judge on BGT.

“And whilst I look forward to filming a new series of Dancing with the Stars in the US, I will miss the chaos and joy that BGT brings, as well as all the wonderful people I’ve had the privilege of working with.”

He added: “There is no animosity, it was a mutual decision. I just couldn’t do the flying anymore. I don’t know how I survived that schedule. To be honest, it’s a miracle.”

KSI is now a permanent Britain’s Got Talent judge (Credit: Splash News)

Is KSI a permanent judge on BGT?

KSI first filled in for Bruno during his final series, when the dancer was flying back and forth to America.

After impressing Simon, he was asked to join the panel permanently.

He said he was “grateful and happy” to have been given the job, adding: “I had such a good time last year. I can’t wait to see some more top talent. I’m full of energy, ready to go. I can’t wait to make this the most entertaining BGT season ever.”

KSI now sits on the BGT panel alongside judges Simon, Amanda and Alesha (Credit: ITV)

These days, the panel consists of Simon, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and KSI. Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are back hosting as ever.

But if BGT history has taught us anything? On Simon’s show, no seat is ever truly safe.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent handed massive blow as ‘axe’ chat increases

BGT is on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV1.

So who’s your favourite BGT judge? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.