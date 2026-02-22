‘Had to switch off immediately!’ Britain’s Got Talent hit with complaints over new judge KSI

Britain’s Got Talent is back on our screens — and it’s not just the hopefuls causing a stir. There’s a brand-new face, KSI, on the judging panel, and let’s just say viewers have plenty to say about it.

The ITV favourite returned on Saturday night (February 21) for a fresh series, with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon back in their seats. But following Bruno Tonioli’s departure last year, the show has officially welcomed YouTuber and musician KSI as a full-time judge after his stint as a guest.

And if early reactions are anything to go by, he’s already making quite the impression.

The show has returned for another series (Credit: ITV)

KSI makes full-time judging debut on Britain’s Got Talent

Saturday’s launch episode saw KSI take his place alongside Simon, Amanda and Alesha as a permanent panellist for the first time.

Contestants took to the stage hoping to bag the £250,000 prize and a coveted slot at the Royal Variety Performance. It didn’t take long for the big moments to arrive either — with Simon pressing his first Golden Buzzer of the series for para-athlete Paul Nunnari, who uses a wheelchair, after a performance that clearly struck a chord.

But while the acts impressed, it was KSI’s performance behind the desk that got viewers rushing to X to share their verdicts.

KSI has joined the programme (Credit: ITV)

KSI ‘brings so much energy to show’

For plenty watching at home, KSI’s arrival has injected a new spark into the show.

“@KSI is seriously a breath of fresh air on #BGT, says it how it is!!!” one viewer declared.

Another wrote: “KSI has been the perfect fit for the BGT judges panel. He brings so much energy to the show and most of all he’s not afraid of saying how it is.”

A third praised him as “refreshing” and commended his honesty, while someone else said they were thrilled to see him step into the role full time after enjoying his appearances last year.

However, not everyone is convinced.

Britain’s Got Talent viewers divided

One disgruntled person mused: “I turned the TV on and #BGT was on and it was kind of watchable but then KSI popped on and I had to switch it off immediately!”

A second unimpressed person penned: “Why did they add KSI to #bgt ? He’s so Americanised he’s annoying.”

A third commented: “Where do they get KSI as a judge? Useless..” A fourth wrote: “BGT is missing the humour. Personally not feeling KSI.”

Ahead of the new series, KSI shared his excitement about returning to the panel. He said he was “so grateful and happy” to be part of the team again.

Reflecting on his previous appearance, he said he had “such a good time last year” and couldn’t wait to see more top talent. Promising plenty of enthusiasm, he added that he was “full of energy, ready to go”. He also said he was determined to help make this the most entertaining series yet.

