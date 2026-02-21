Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon reveals shock on-set injury from ‘fighting’ Simon Cowell

Britain’s Got Talent is back, and it seems the competition has ramped up, as Alesha Dixon actually injured herself on-set – trying to beat Simon Cowell.

It’s that time of year again where the nation collectively sits at home, watching the Britain’s Got Talent judges try to find the next big thing.

But this year, filming the show actually ended up giving Alesha a shock injury.

Alesha will return again (Credit: YouTube)

Alesha Dixon’s Britain’s Got Talent injury

Every year, the judges have an option to press the Golden Buzzer to immediately send an act straight through to the live semi-finals.

But it seems this year the talent was so good that Alesha actually tried to prevent Simon from hitting the buzzer, causing an injury to herself.

According to The Mirror, Alesha explained that she was injured “fighting” Simon over the Golden Buzzer, at a recent press day ahead of show launch.

She said: “There was an act where we were quite competitive for the Golden Buzzer. But, I could sense Simon getting up, so I literally dived across the desk.

“I have never done that before. I dived onto the desk. Then, they wanted me to recreate the dive. But how could I recreate it? Because I had injured myself just to stop him from getting his way.”

However, thankfully Alesha wasn’t too badly injured, and instead found the lighter side of it, as it just made her appreciate the vibes on-set this year.

She admitted: “It was so funny. For me, overall, this season felt like we were back to the chaos that we love on our show. More than ever, it just felt bonkers.”

Alesha and Simon wanted the same Golden Buzzer act (Credit: SplashNews.com)

BGT is back!

Getting back to basics sounds good to fans, as there had been a lot of concern the show had lost its way over the years.

However, while all of our favourite faces are back to the judging panel, social media star and rapper, KSI will be replacing Bruno Tonioli for good this year.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge left the ITV talent show after three years. But it’s purely down to more scheduling conflict. Again, Britain’s Got Talent would clash with his role on Dancing With The Stars in America.

In a statement, he explained that he was “sad” to walk away from a job that opened his eyes “to so much incredible talent”. He also admitted that he would “miss the chaos and joy” BGT brings.

