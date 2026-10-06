Myleene Klass cannot currently commit to Hear’Say’s proposed 25th anniversary reunion because her schedule is already packed.

Speaking on Monday’s (Oct 5) Loose Women, the presenter confirmed her former bandmates had included her in their discussions.

Myleene said her bandmates “were really sweet, and they did include me in the discussions”.

Myleene said: “But it’s not something I can commit to at the moment.”

Her update followed a social media tease from Noel Sullivan, Suzanne Shaw, Kym Marsh and Danny Foster.

Fans flooded the post with excitement. Several described the possible reunion as dream news and signalled their eagerness to buy tickets.

Myleene Klass says Hear’Say reunion details remain unsettled

Myleene stressed that the group was still working out its plans. She said the group had set nothing in stone.

Her decision appears practical rather than a rejection of her former bandmates. She said she remains on good terms with the group.

Myleene also described her time in Hear’Say as hugely important. The experience taught her plenty and gave the band several memorable songs.

She has not completely closed the door, either. Myleene said she would never rule out revisiting the group at some point.

For now, she intends to support her former bandmates from the audience if they return to the stage.

Myleene revealed she won’t be taking part in the Hear’Say reunion (Credit: YouTube)

‘Never forget where you came from’

Following Myleene’s explanation, fans were divided by her decision.

“Committed to Loose Women!? One week you are employed, the next you are dust!” one person wrote.

“Doing a “Victoria Beckham” by any chance, Myleene??!” another person shared.

“I have to say, Myleene doing a TV interview about it before the official announcement is a bit strange!” a third remarked.

“Is anyone really too busy to squeeze in something like a one-off reunion ‘event’?” another asked. ”

Never understand this thought process. It’s an anniversary year, it’s celebrating the start of your career. Just lean into it and enjoy it. Never forget where you came from and the people who helped you get,” they continued.

“She so thinks her former bandmates are beneath her now,” a fifth insisted.

However, some came to her defense, with one user writing: “To be fair, Myleene is allowed to not partake if she doesn’t want to. And there’s nothing wrong with that either.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEAR’SAY (@hearsayuk)

Hear’Say tease comeback shows

Reunion speculation grew after Hear’Say revived its Instagram page with a staged WhatsApp conversation.

Danny mentioned the response to an earlier tour clip. Suzanne then reflected on the 25 years since the band’s creation.

Noel floated the prospect of getting the group back together. Kym encouraged him to continue with the idea.

Myleene appeared as a member of the chat. However, she did not contribute a message. The post did not tag her Instagram account.

Her Loose Women comments have now clarified her current position.

The post appeared 24 years after Hear’Say announced their split.

Hear’Say’s previous reunion attempt ended

Popstars created Hear’Say in 2001. Noel, Suzanne, Kym, Danny and Myleene made up the original line-up.

Their debut single, Pure and Simple, topped the UK chart. It sold 549,823 copies during its first week, setting a record then.

Kym left in January 2002 and Johnny Shentall joined the group. The revised line-up released Lovin’ Is Easy before Hear’Say split.

The group previously considered a reunion for their 20th anniversary. Pandemic delays and personal complications affected those plans.

Read more: Myleene Klass, 48, unzipped as she rocks string bikini and tiny denim shorts

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