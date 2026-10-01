Dame Esther Rantzen was pictured smiling beside her family in the reported final photograph before her death.

The Mirror reported the image after her children announced her death on September 30, 2026. The broadcaster was 86.

Esther died at age 86 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Esther Rantzen’s final birthday photo with Rebecca

The poignant photograph was taken during celebrations for Esther’s 86th birthday. It shows the TV star enjoying time with her loved ones.

Esther smiles towards the camera while wearing sunglasses and a butter-yellow dress. Her daughter Rebecca stands beside her, also smiling for the photograph.

Another image shows Rebecca holding a large fruit-topped meringue during the family gathering. Esther appears delighted as everyone marks the milestone together.

The pictures have taken on added significance following the announcement from Esther’s three children, Miriam, Rebecca and Joshua.

Esther’s children remember their ‘sunshine’

The family confirmed the news in a joint statement. They wrote: “Our adored mother, Dame Esther Rantzen, died today.”

Her children said Esther’s compassion and understanding would continue through Childline, Silverline and those closest to her.

They also expressed comfort that she was now at rest with her husband, Desmond Wilcox.

The family described Esther as a wonderful mother and cherished grandmother to five grandchildren. They added: “She was our sunshine.”

Their statement remembered her joy, comforting nature and way with words. They also praised the guidance she offered throughout their lives.

The family thanked everyone who wrote to Esther, shared stories with her or supported her campaigning work.

That work particularly focused on children, older people and those with terminal illnesses. Her children have requested privacy while they grieve.

Esther founded Childline (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Esther Rantzen’s charity work and final message

Esther became a familiar television figure through her work as a journalist and presenter of That’s Life.

She also founded Childline, which became a major part of her campaigning legacy. Her family highlighted both Childline and Silverline in their statement.

Before her death, Esther revealed that her cancer had spread. She had joined the assisted dying clinic Dignitas in Switzerland following that news.

Esther said she might travel to Zurich if what she described as a miracle treatment failed. She also criticised assisted dying laws in England and Wales.

The presenter prepared a farewell message to be released following her death. In it, she thanked friends and colleagues for their support and advice.

Esther suggested donations to Dignitas for anyone wishing to mark her life. She also highlighted the care she received from Oakhaven Hospice in Lymington.

Cats Protection was mentioned in the message too. Esther then signed off with a personal goodbye.

She wrote: “So I particularly wanted to say goodbye and thank you so very, very much.”

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