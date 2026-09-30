The ‘devious’ detail in Channel 5 drama Under Suspicion: Tracie Andrews that enraged viewers

Under Suspicion: Tracie Andrews aired on Channel 5 last night and, unsurprisingly, some viewers were outraged by the feature-length drama.

Described as a “gripping” dramatisation of a true crime, the “tense psychological crime thriller” focused on the brutal murder of Lee Harvey 30 years ago.

The original drama was told through first‑hand accounts, police records and reconstructed memories. And it was a touch watch.

Former Hollyoaks actress Emma Rigby played road rage killer Tracie Andrews, who murdered her fiancé in December 1996. She subsequently walked into a police station in Worcestershire covered in blood and with a black eye. Tracie claimed that someone had killed Lee in a brutal road-rage attack.

But, in fact, she’d murdered him in cold blood, stabbing him 42 times. Here’s what viewers thought of the Channel 5 drama Under Suspicion: Tracie Andrews.

Guy Amos and Emma Rigby as Lee Harvey and Tracie Andrews in the drama Under Suspicion (Credit: Channel 5)

Channel 5 drama Under Suspicion: Tracie Andrews

In the Channel 5 drama, Emma Rigby portrayed killer Tracie Andrews. Tracie herself was playing a part at first, that of traumatised victim. She told police she was the sole witness to her fiancé’s murder. Dad-of-one Lee Harvey, 25, had been killed on a dark country lane, with Tracie claiming he’d been subjected to a “terrifying road-rage attack”.

She described how she and Lee were “chased by another car driving aggressively”. Tracie then told police that both vehicles stopped, and the drivers confronted each other. After the driver backed away, the passenger approached and launched a “brutal attack” on Lee.

Tracie described the murderous stranger as having “staring eyes” before he vanished into the night, leaving her beaten on the road with her dying fiancé. But actually, none of that happened. Tracie lied to cover her own heinous crime. She had killed Lee, and painted herself as the victim.

Tracie Andrews held the hand of Lee Harvey’s mum, as recreated in the drama Under Suspicion (Credit: Channel 5)

The tragic detail that enraged viewers

In the 90-minute drama, we saw Emma Rigby’s portrayal of Tracie Andrews during a public appeal. The scene recreated the press conference in which Tracie appealed for witnesses to Lee Harvey’s murder.

Beside her sat DS Brian Russell, played by Tomi May. Brian was the real West Mercia detective who investigated the notorious 1996 murder of Lee Harvey. Crucially, Tracie sat next to Lee’s mother Maureen Harvey, portrayed by J Alexandra Marriott in the drama.

And viewers were sickened to see Tracie Andrews holding the hand of Lee Harvey’s mother Maureen. This was an exact recreation of the event that happened nearly 30 years ago.

And true fan fans were horrified. One said: “Horrible woman. She had the nerve to hold hands with his poor grieving mother.”

Another added: “She held his mother’s hand. For God’s sake.”

A third seethed: “She held his mothers hand! So devious.”

Tracie Andrews’ real life public appeal in 1996 (Credit: Channel 5)

Should the drama have been made?

There were multiple comments from outraged viewers who believed the Channel 5 drama about Tracie Andrews was in “bad taste”. Others said the film should “never have been made”.

Plenty of viewers lamented the fact that Tracie was given such a short sentence of just 14 years.

One viewer said: “She has a new life identity now. Well done justice system.”

Another wrote: “She only served 14 years for this. Absolutely shocking. She has a new life. Some justice that.”

A third added: “She’s now married and a grandparent. Seems unfair when a life is taken away that the perpetrator is able to go on and live a full life of freedom. Fourteen years for a life is very lenient.”

“How does Lee Harvey’s family feel about this? Do the programme makers care?” questioned another.

‘It was an important story to tell’

Actress Emma Rigby defended the drama, saying she did not feel conflicted playing the killer. She said: “I jumped at the opportunity to play Tracie Andrews. After reading the script, I felt it was an important story to tell. The event carries such significance within the media. Hopefully we have done it justice.”

She added: “The most chilling moments are when we used transcripts of what Tracie actually said. Her tone is terrifying and her lack of remorse is extremely sad. Tracie is the very definition of chilling. Her behaviour is shockingly unbelievable.

“I adore acting and hope this may lead to more challenging roles. I had the most enjoyable time playing Tracie; I really love the grit.”

Emma even admitted she “had an absolute blast filming this project”. She admitted she would “love to make a documentary following a sit down between the two of us [Emma and Tracie]. I have so many questions for her and think her whole new persona and life now would amaze most viewers. Finally, she would have the chance to tell her real story on camera.”

Read more: Blue Lights: The frightening true story behind BBC One police drama as it returns for series 4

Under Suspicion: Tracie Andrews is now available to watch on Channel5.com.