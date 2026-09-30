Pete Wicks has confirmed the deaths of his beloved dogs, Eric and Peggy.

The former Towie star shared the painful update on social media after questions about Eric’s whereabouts.

He asked followers to stop seeking an explanation, saying he had kept his grief private.

Pete Wicks announced the deaths of his beloved dogs Eric and Peggy (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Pete Wicks confirms deaths of dogs Eric and Peggy

Pete revealed that both French bulldogs had died during the past year. His words confirmed Peggy and Eric were aged 10 and 13.

Pete had previously disclosed Peggy’s death in December 2025. At the time, he explained that he would spend Christmas alone.

Eric came into Pete’s life after being rescued in 2016. The latest post confirmed that he had since died too.

Pete wrote: “In the past year I have lost both of my dogs Eric and Peggy. They were 10 and 13.”

The post did not identify which age belonged to each dog. However, it showed the scale of Pete’s grief after losing them both.

Pete Wicks asks followers to stop questioning Eric’s absence

Pete described the dogs as a vital source of support throughout the past decade. He wrote: “I haven’t wanted to talk about it…”

He explained that their deaths had left him feeling that part of himself had gone too. He said: “They got me through the last decade and a piece of me has gone with them.”

His most direct request concerned the questions surrounding Eric.

Pete said: “So to those who feel like they need an explanation of where Eric is, please stop. He was my soul dog. He was my best friend. I shouldn’t have to explain my pain.”

The message drew a clear boundary around a loss he had not wished to discuss. Pete stressed that grief should not require a public explanation.

Pete opened up about his heartache (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Pete Wicks’ work supporting rescue dogs

Pete’s television work has regularly centred on dogs, rescue and rehoming. He began fronting Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake in 2025.

The documentary followed his work behind the scenes at Dogs Trust rehoming centres. It reflected his longstanding commitment to animal welfare.

Ahead of the programme’s third series earlier in 2026, Pete spoke to RadioTimes about that commitment.

He said the love given to dogs comes back tenfold. He also condemned cruelty and argued that animals deserve respect.

Read more: Pete Wicks left in tears over Olivia Attwood’s grand gesture for his birthday: ‘No one has ever bought me anything’

Pete said public figures should use their platforms to give animals a voice. For him, that effort mattered deeply.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.