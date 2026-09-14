Pete Wicks has revealed that Olivia Attwood’s surprise Vegas birthday gift left him crying at the dinner table.

Speaking on the Staying Relevant podcast, Pete said Olivia had booked a Las Vegas trip for his 38th birthday. His birthday falls on November 1, with the trip planned as Olivia’s present.

“Liv has booked my birthday present. She’s taking me to Vegas,” he said. The gift carried extra weight for Pete.

“And do you want to know something even more embarrassing? I cried,” he added. He then explained: “No one has ever bought me anything for my birthday.”

The surprise comes after the couple confirmed their relationship in July, following Pete’s public Instagram post.

Pete Wicks said Olivia has booked for them to go to Vegas for his birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Olivia Attwood’s reaction to Pete Wicks’ tears

Pete said Olivia revealed the plan during lunch at the weekend. However, his emotional reaction quickly created an awkward, funny moment between them.

He suggested that openly emotional moments are not usually part of their dynamic. Pete said Olivia reacted awkwardly and questioned what he was doing.

Pete called his tears embarrassing and joked about crying at the table. Yet the story ended on a much warmer note.

He finished by calling Vegas his favourite place and Olivia his favourite person. The tribute followed their awkward exchange over his unexpected tears.

Olivia Attwood on Pete Wicks’ Strictly Come Dancing stint

The birthday story also offered another glimpse of the couple’s teasing dynamic. On Olivia’s House, Olivia addressed Pete’s 2024 run on Strictly Come Dancing.

She praised his looks, describing him as handsome and gorgeous. However, she admitted that watching men dance does not appeal to her.

Olivia said some people might find dancing sexy, but it was not her thing. Her comments focused on the performance, rather than any lack of attraction towards Pete.

She also said Pete would not care about her making the admission. For Olivia, the show’s sequins and ballroom routines clashed with Pete’s usual rugged image.

Pete said Olivia’s birthday gesture left him in tears (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood take their romance public

Olivia recently shared romantic photographs from a date with Pete. Her caption praised how attractive he looked in person.

The pair later attended the National Television Awards together.

Read more: Olivia Attwood admits suffering from ‘guilty complex’ as she ‘navigates’ Pete Wicks romance

It was their first red carpet appearance as a couple. Olivia had split from her former husband, Bradley Dack, in January. Olivia and Bradley tied the knot in 2023.

Together, the social posts and awards appearance marked a more public phase for Olivia and Pete. The Las Vegas present has now revealed a more emotional side of their relationship.

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