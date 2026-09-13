This Morning star Nicola Thorp announces she’s pregnant with second baby

Nicola Thorp has announced she is pregnant with her second child with husband Nikesh Patel.

The This Morning regular shared the family news on Instagram on Saturday.

Her professional photographs featured Nikesh and their daughter beside her growing baby bump. Their daughter kissed Nicola’s bump as the couple posed with her.

Nicola and Nikesh previously welcomed their first child, a daughter. Nicola, 37, wore a fitted green dress, while Nikesh, 40, joined the family portrait.

She captioned the post, which you can see here: “Sparking pregnancy rumours…”

The brief line kept attention on the photographs and their growing family.

Nicola Thorp and Nikesh Patel are expecting their second baby (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Nicola Thorp and Nikesh Patel’s family milestones

The couple’s newest update follows several major milestones in their life together. They welcomed their daughter in 2024 and announced her arrival through social media.

Nicola said they felt exhausted, deeply in love and surrounded by the mixed emotions of new parenthood. Her words captured the upheaval and joy of welcoming a baby for the first time.

Nicola and Nikesh later married months after becoming parents.

Their relationship had already taken them onto television as a team. They competed together on Celebrity Hunted in 2023, before their daughter’s arrival the following year.

Now, their daughter has a visible role in the couple’s second pregnancy announcement. Her place in the pictures gives the reveal a warm, family-centred feel.

Nicola Thorp receives congratulations after pregnancy news

Familiar television names quickly celebrated beneath Nicola’s Instagram post. Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse offered warm congratulations.

Dermot O’Leary left a love heart, keeping his message short and affectionate. Carol Vorderman added an enthusiastic congratulatory note for Nicola. She wrote: “Mahoosive congratulations missus.”

Kym Marsh also sent her congratulations after seeing the family photographs.

Nicola Thorp has announced she’s pregnant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nicola Thorp’s Coronation Street and presenting career

Nicola’s public career now spans acting, journalism, presenting and equal-rights campaigning. She has appeared regularly as a This Morning commentator for some years now.

Her other broadcasting work includes co-hosting Talk Today on TalkTV.

Before moving further into broadcasting, Nicola built her profile on Coronation Street. She joined the soap in 2017 as Nicola Rubinstein and stayed for two years.

Read more: This Morning star Nicola Thorp left heartbroken as she announces death of close friend

The role introduced her to soap audiences before her shift towards journalism and daytime television. However, Nicola had already made headlines away from acting.

Her employer dismissed her from a receptionist role in 2016 after she refused to wear high heels. She then became a prominent campaigner for equal rights.

That varied background explains why congratulations arrived from several corners of television. Her latest announcement now places family life firmly at the centre of the story.

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