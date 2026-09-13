Jeremy Clarkson’s partner Lisa Hogan says she is proud he shared his prostate cancer diagnosis on Clarkson’s Farm.

She told the Daily Star Sunday that the decision helped others, despite Jeremy initially wanting hospital filming stopped.

The Clarkson’s Farm star is now in remission after doctors caught the disease early. The latest series revealed doctors had diagnosed the 66-year-old with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Lisa said she was “really proud of him for putting it on the show”. She described the choice as a “really big decision” for Jeremy.

While filming him in hospital, Lisa recalled his first words were: “Please don’t.”

However, producer Andy Wilman later persuaded him that sharing the footage could help other people, Lisa added.

Lisa’s comments come as Jeremy won a National Television Award earlier this week for Clarkson’s Farm. The show won the Reality Docuseries award. However, Jeremy admitted he had an awkward realisation at the ceremony.

Jeremy wrote in The Sun on Friday: “I WAS, of course, honoured and delighted to win a National Television Award this week but ashamed to say that I was pretty much the only person in the room that I recognised.”

Jeremy Clarkson’s partner Lisa admitted she’s “proud” of how he’s dealt with his cancer diagnosis (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeremy Clarkson’s cancer disclosure drove charity interest

Prostate Cancer UK recorded 43,543 website visitors within 24 hours of the episode in which Jeremy shared his diagnosis.

The charity said this was its highest daily total of 2026 and twice its usual traffic. During the same period, 16,749 men completed its online risk checker.

This represented its highest figure since former prime minister David Cameron disclosed his own prostate cancer diagnosis last year.

Lisa estimated the programme sent 30,000 people to the charity’s site in one day.

Lisa Hogan encouraged Jeremy Clarkson to open up

Meanwhile, Lisa described the diagnosis as a serious worry and urged Jeremy to speak with trusted friends.

He initially resisted, although several friends had already been through similar experiences. After those conversations began, she said: “I think that’s really helped.”

Jeremy chose high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) following the diagnosis. This treatment focuses high-frequency sound energy on specific cancer cells. The resulting heat destroys those cells.

He later told The Times he felt well and had only been unwell briefly.

Jeremy reportedly didn’t want to be filmed in hospital at first (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeremy on his lifestyle after cancer diagnosis

Meanwhile, recently, Jeremy said he refuses to stick to a healthy diet following his cancer battle.

Asked whether he would stick to low-fat, protein-rich eating, his answer was a blunt “No”.

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson shares sad cancer update after NTAs win

He told The Times: “The truth is, there has to be some joy in life as well.

“And not drinking and not eating a pork chop means there is less joy in life. And I haven’t worked my [bleep] off for 40 years to have no joy in my old age. So I’m having joy in my old age.”

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