Emily Atack has celebrated her second wedding with Alistair Garner, welcoming 200 guests to sunlit Mojácar in Spain.

The Sun reports that the party included David Tennant and several of Emily’s Rivals co-stars. It followed the couple’s intimate UK wedding just three weeks earlier.

The 36-year-old actress reportedly arrived at 5.35pm in a red Cadillac convertible, accompanied by her chief bridesmaid. Her musician father, Keith Atack, then walked her down the aisle.

Guests had started arriving after 4pm and received white parasols against the afternoon sun. Emily and scientist Alistair exchanged vows again in the hilltop town.

Emily Atack has married again in a second wedding ceremony in Spain (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Emily Atack’s Rivals co-stars join Spanish wedding

David Tennant attended alongside Alex Hassell, Rufus Jones, Bella Maclean and Victoria Smurfit. Rivals writer Dominic Treadwell-Collins was also among the guests at the Spanish celebration.

Outside the show’s circle, Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt joined the gathering. Laura Whitmore attended with Iain Stirling, while Keith Lemon was also spotted at the event.

Emily’s family played a prominent part in the day. Her mother, actress and comedian Kate Robbins, joined Keith, Emily’s siblings Martha and George, and other relatives.

Emily Atack’s Mojácar party continued beneath historic tree

Following the ceremony, attendees reportedly walked to Town Hall Square, where dinner was served beneath a century-old Weeping Fig tree.

Tables were arranged with fresh flowers, place cards, glasses and cutlery. The reported menu included canapés, cheese and meat boards, plus Cava.

The celebration carried strong personal meaning for Emily. She spent childhood holidays in Mojácar, where her father previously owned a property.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2020, she called it “our favourite place on Earth”.

Emily called Mojácar her family’s “favourite place on Earth” (Credit: Fred Duval)

Emily Atack and Alistair Garner mark second celebration

The couple welcomed their son in June 2024 and became engaged in July 2025. Their first service took place at a local church in Bedfordshire.

A garden party followed at their home, complete with a personalised McDonald’s van for guests.

Read more: ‘Dreamy’ Emily Atack stuns fans in bra and low-rise bottoms: ‘How have you had a child?!’

After that day, Emily shared her excitement about repeating the celebrations in Spain. She wrote on Instagram: “Christ, we have fun don’t we. I can’t believe we get to do all that again in a few weeks time.”

That promised second celebration has now brought family, friends and Emily’s television colleagues together in Mojácar.

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