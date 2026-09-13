Patrick Kielty is reportedly dating businesswoman Michelle McManus after a lengthy pub outing in north London following his split from Cat Deeley.

The Sun reports that the pair shared dinner and wine while talking for more than three hours. Their connection is said to be new, following Patrick’s separation from Cat Deeley last year.

A source claimed a friend introduced Patrick and Michelle during the summer. “It’s still early days, but they get on really well,” the source said.

The source also stressed that both were single when they first met.

Patrick and Cat announced their split last July (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley focus on co-parenting after split

The dating claim comes more than a year after Patrick and Cat announced their separation in July 2025.

They had been married for 13 years and share two young sons. At the time, the former couple said no other party was involved in their decision.

They pledged to remain united as loving parents, while requesting privacy for their family.

Cat has since discussed practical arrangements for life after the split. She told The Sunday Times that she and Patrick divide parenting responsibilities equally.

Cat said: “It’s about being as organised as you can possibly be. I have an amazing nanny, too.”

Cat, 49, has also continued presenting This Morning. Patrick, 55, remains a BBC Radio 5 Live host.

He also fronts The Late Late Show on RTÉ.

The Sun reports Cat left the London rental property once shared with Patrick last autumn. Patrick was believed to be staying at another home the former couple had been renovating.

Cat and Patrick share two young sons (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle McManus runs a fashion business

Michelle, 47, reportedly co-founded fashion merchandising company Rolling People with her former husband.

The business represents brands including Veja and Bash. A source said Michelle had been separated from her husband for four years before meeting Patrick.

Patrick Kielty and Michelle McManus seen at pub

According to the witness, Patrick and Michelle spent much of the evening talking and laughing.

“They looked very cosy, talking and laughing for more than three hours,” the drinker said. “Patrick was all smiles and chatting with the bar staff, they seemed to be in high spirits and very in-sync.”

Read more: Cat Deeley makes ‘nanny’ confession following marriage split from Patrick Kielty

After finishing their food and wine, they reportedly left the venue together. A spokeswoman for Patrick declined to comment to The Sun, leaving the dating claim without confirmation from him.

ED! has contacted representatives for Patrick for comment.

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