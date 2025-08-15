Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty split after ‘drifting apart’: It’s suddenly very real’

Cat Deeley reportedly tried to “fall back in love again” with Patrick Kielty before their shock split – but it “just wasn’t there any more”.

It was announced last month that Cat and Patrick had split after 12 years of marriage. In a shock statement, the This Morning presenter, who shares two young sons with Patrick, didn’t give a reason but stated there is “no other party involved”.

Now, a source has claimed that Cat tried to make it work with Patrick but eventually realised that they had “drifted apart”.

Cat Deeley’s split from Patrick Kielty

Cat and Patrick’s split was announced in July. The pair met in 2002 but didn’t get together until 10 years later. They then got married in 2015.

The former couple are also parents to two sons, Milo, eight, and James, five.

However, an insider has now alleged that Cat didn’t throw in the towel straight away when it came to the end of her relationship with Patrick.

Cat ‘very sad’ over split

In a heartbreaking blow for Patrick, a source alleged to Closer: “Cat tried to fall in love again with Pat but it just wasn’t there any more.

“They had drifted apart. She felt like she’d rather save a friendship than a marriage that’s not working and end up hating him.”

Still, although the source claimed that there is life after divorce for Cat, she is still said to be “heartbroken” as “no separation comes without heartbreak”.

They said: “It does hurt and she’s very sad. Especially now it’s out in public, it’s suddenly very real.”

ED! has contacted Cat’s representatives for comment.

Cat seen for first time

It comes after Cat was seen for the first time since her split from Patrick. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, earlier this week Cat was seen enjoying time in Spain with a male friend.

The former CD:UK presenter was photographed at a restaurant in Sitges, just outside of Barcelona, without her wedding ring.

Cat, who is no stranger to a stylish moment, wore a halter-neck dress and golden sandals. The male companion who joined her has since been proven to be celebrity hairdresser Ben Skervin. He also documented the trip with his Instagram followers.

