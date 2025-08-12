TV star Cat Deeley has been seen for the first time since announcing she and her husband Patrick Kielty had split.

The 48-year-old This Morning host is currently on a summer break, while other ITV presenters step in while she and Ben Shephard take time off.

Are Cat and Patrick still together?

Cat and Patrick Kielty announced the surprising news at the end of last month. In a joint statement, the pair shared: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment.”

The pair got married in 2012 and share two sons — James, seven, and Milo, nine.

Cat was spotted with a male friend in Spain (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Cat Deeley seen for the first time since Patrick Kielty split

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Cat has been seen enjoying time in Spain with a male friend.

The former CD:UK presenter was photographed at a restaurant in Sitges, just outside of Barcelona, without her wedding ring.

Cat, who is no stranger to a stylish moment, wore a halter-neck dress and golden sandals. The male companion who joined her has since been proven to be celebrity hairdresser Ben Skervin, who also documented the trip with his Instagram followers.

She clearly needed to be around her nearest and dearest during such a difficult time.

“Cat looked a bit down and a touch crestfallen, not her usual spritely self, which is understandable given her marriage split,” a source alleged to the MailOnline.

“Her accent was recognisable to a number of Brits at the restaurant, which is popular with celebrities, and she had interacted with a few British kids also dining there. She clearly needed to be around her nearest and dearest during such a difficult time.”

ED! has contacted Cat’s reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by benskervin (@benskervin)

‘I love you’

Cat’s pal Ben described the holiday as an “incredible” trip on his Instagram.

He said: “So this was an adventure !!! Went to the incredible @sohohouse #littlebeachhousebarcelona for a few days of sun sea and sand. I highly recommend this beautiful spot the staff were amazing and the food was delicious and my room so charming with a sea view.”

Cat appeared in the comments, writing: “I love you x.”

Read more: All the signs there were cracks in Cat Deeley’s marriage to Patrick Kielty

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!