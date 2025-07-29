All the signs there were cracks in Cat Deeley’s marriage to Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty have just announced they have split after 12 years of marriage.

In a shock statement, the This Morning presenter, who shares two young sons with Patrick, announced the end of their relationship.

While the pair didn’t give a reason, they stated there is “no other party involved”. They also stated they will not comment on the matter again.

The news may have been a shock to a lot of fans, but there have been some hints that cracks were showing in their marriage over the past few months. Here, ED! takes a look at the signs their marriage was on the rocks.

Cat and Patrick have shockingly split (Credit: Cover Images)

1. Cat missed her mother-in-law’s funeral

Back in March, Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty were hit with split rumours when she missed his mum’s funeral.

Patrick’s mother was laid to rest in his home village. And while there were a lot of attendees there, his wife was noticeably absent. Instead, she continued her This Morning presenting duties.

However, a spokesperson for Cat told MailOnline that she missed the funeral in order to be there for their sons.

The source said: “Cat remained at home to be there for her two young children before and after school on this very sad day.”

Patrick has admitted to ‘struggles’ (Credit: ITV)

2. Patrick has spoken about struggles

Over the years Patrick has admitted to having struggles in their marriage. And this was especially the case in recent years due to their work schedules.

Patrick regularly commutes from London to Dublin for work, and the scheduling can cause some tension for the pair.

Speaking to The Times last year, Patrick admitted sometimes things got “tricky”.

He said: “There was a moment after Christmas that was tricky. She had to fly to Atlanta for seven weeks. There was a wee bit of a juggle there.”

Patrick added that they relied on having “the start of the week and the weekends together” because of their filming schedules.

Cat hasn’t posted about Patrick in a while (Credit: ITV)

3. Cat left him out of her Father’s Day post

Another notable mention is that Cat didn’t publicly wish Patrick a Happy Father’s Day on social media this year.

While that alone is by no means a sure indication that the pair were struggling – it definitely seemed odd.

Cat didn’t skip Father’s Day altogether, though. Instead of publicly showing love for her husband on her Instagram feed, she posted a tribute to her own father.

There appear to have been some cracks in their relationship (Credit: Cover Images / INFphoto.com)

4. Patrick missing from Cat’s Instagram

It’s not just the Father’s Day absence for Patrick on Cat’s Instagram. But she hasn’t really got any acknowledgement of him on her personal feed from this year at all.

Of course it could be that the former couple were trying to keep their relationship private. But with news of the Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty split, perhaps there was another reason.

Patrick doesn’t post on his own Instagram that often. But the last time he publicly gushed about his ex was back in February 2024.

He praised Cat for getting up “every day with a smile” on her face. The post celebrated Cat’s journey on This Morning.

Cat and Ben appeared on Gogglebox together (Credit: ITV)

5. Cat Deeley featured on Celebrity Gogglebox – without Patrick Kielty

Most recently, Cat was announced as a face for Celebrity Gogglebox. And it was even filmed in her and Patrick’s home – which they have been renovating for a while now.

While most celebs opt to do the show with family members or partners, Cat didn’t appear alongside Patrick. Instead she made an appearance with her This Morning co-star Ben Shephard.

6. Cat Deeley didn’t want to renew her vows to Patrick Kielty before split

Earlier this year, according to Hello Magazine, Cat told Closer that she didn’t have any desire to renew her vows. And, in actual fact, she didn’t even plan her actual wedding, but instead left everything to Patrick.

She said: “I barely even did my own wedding. Patrick went and tried the food and did all that. I never even saw the place where I got married before the wedding. That’s how uninvolved I was.”

Cat went on to admit that she didn’t “care” about it but just wanted everyone else to have fun.

She explained: “I’m quite lucky I get to dress up and have really special occasions all the time, so to me that wasn’t the most exciting thing to happen.”

7. Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty slept in separate bedrooms before split

Back in 2024, Cat Deeley explained on This Morning that she and ex-husband Patrick Kielty slept in different bedrooms before their split.

She said: “It’s one of those things. Because of our schedule here on This Morning, from Monday to Thursday I sleep in the guest bedroom. And the rest of the time I’m back, As otherwise I get up at 5am and I want to fall asleep earlier.”

