Inside Cat Deeley’s biggest scandals – why she and husband Patrick Kielty sleep in separate bedrooms; scathing restaurant rant; threat to quit This Morning

Cat Deeley may be ITV’s golden girl, but she’s not immune to appearing in the headlines thanks to a number of scandals.

This Morning co-host Cat, 48, has frequently been a target for viewers’ frustrations with the daytime series – and regularly bears the brunt of criticism on social media.

And while her missing the funeral of husband Patrick Kielty’s mother also generated varied reactions online, the real reason Cat didn’t attend the Dublin send off demonstrated how outrage can often be misguided.

Cat Deeley hosts This Morning with Ben Shephard – and can be a target of trolls on social media (Credit: YouTube)

Why Cat Deeley didn’t attend funeral

It was revealed in a statement that Cat didn’t make the trip from the UK to pay her respects to her late mother-in-law in person as she was caring for the couple’s two sons. Cat and Patrick share Milo, eight, and James, five, together.

A spokesperson reportedly told MailOnline: “Cat remained at home to be there for her two young children before and after school on this very sad day.”

‘Different bedrooms’

Cat and fellow TV presenter Patrick Kielty, 54, got married in 2012 in Rome. However, last year, Cat admitted the couple make use of separate bedrooms.

She explained during a This Morning segment in May 2024 that work affects their sleeping arrangements.

Cat said: “It’s one of those things… because of our schedule here [on This Morning], from Monday to Thursday I sleep in the guest bedroom. And the rest of the time I’m back. As otherwise I get up at 5am and I want to fall asleep earlier.”

Cat Deeley admission: ‘I sleep in the guest bedroom’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cat Deeley scandals – company’s debt

Meanwhile, in June 2024, The Sun reported Cat’s fragrance brand e11even had debts amounting to £76,000. Cat founded the company in 2005 with a friend.

According to the tabloid, accounts for Canyon International Ltd – the firm behind e11even – showed it was £76,487 in debt in 2023.

A representative for e11even told the newspaper: “All young companies take years to recoup on initial start-up costs and e11even is no exception. Our scent and packaging are both expensive to produce. Our scent is organic, kind to the planet, and hand-made in small batches and therefore, very labour intensive.

“e11even is sold in exclusive outlets such as Space NK and is not a mass market fragrance. Our reviews have been stunning and it is these endorsements that has brought global attention to our brand, and built its incredible fan base – we are immensely proud of e11even.”

Cat Deeley and husband Patrick Kielty are parents to two young sons together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Seizure’ controversy

Additionally, in June 2024, Cat received negative coverage after she made a joke about her dancing ability on This Morning.

Demonstrating some moves as the show returned from an ad break, she told co-host Ben Shephard: “Nothing to see here. Just having a seizure. Welcome back.”

I do apologise and I’m very sorry.

However, she came under fire from ‘disgusted’ users on social media who accused Cat of not showing consideration to those living with epilepsy.

Cat said sorry to viewers the next day for her remark. She said: “First of all I want to apologise to anyone who was offended yesterday after I made a light-hearted comment about my dancing style.

“It really wasn’t supposed to cause any upset to anybody but I can see why that might have been the case, so I do apologise and I’m very sorry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)

‘Quit threats’

A few months later, in September 2024, Cat spoke about the pressure she’d been under. However, she also indicated she would refuse to be subjected to unfair scrutiny as some fans singled her out as they preferred the presenting partnership of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Cat reportedly told the Sunday Times: “Everyone keeps checking in with me: ‘Are you okay? Are you handling this all right?’”

She also suggested she wouldn’t hesitate to walk away if needs be. Cat added: “I don’t care. I do not care. If it gets too much for me I’m going to quit. I could stop and be a mum for most of the year and then go and do the shows in America. There is no ulterior motive for me doing this.”

The most disgusting restaurant , terribly run , by a manager – who can only be described as an amateur. Avoid at all costs. #tomgeorge pic.twitter.com/GTZHRHLwzw — Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) March 19, 2017

Cat’s restaurant rant

Back in 2018, Cat slammed a Los Angeles eatery for its “terrible” food and “zero service” in a lengthy Twitter rant.

The presenter publicly vented about LA restaurant Tom George, urging her followers to avoid it “at all costs”.

Claiming that her order had arrived wrong five times, she hit out at the manager and branded the restaurant “disgusting”.

“The most disgusting restaurant, terribly run, by a manager – who can only be described as an amateur. Avoid at all costs,” she posted. Cat then continued: “The worst featuring! Worst food! As for the manager?????? Moron!!!!!”

The star’s waiter then waded in, sharing her bill and claiming that she failed to leave him a tip. He said: “Cat, as your server at TomGeorge I am hurt by your response to free food. I gave you respect, and I served you with love.”

She replied: ““And as I respectfully told you, the catalogue of errors were not your fault. However the mistakes were repeatedly not correctly rectified. The food was terrible and your manager was unhelpful and rude. Respect and love should be shown to all, attention to detail is necessary too!”

Continuing, she then added: “Just to be clear. Our order arrived at the table incorrectly FIVE times! Then one of my guest’s dishes was inedible. There was zero service.”

Cat’s followers also commented on the rant. One said: “Nice on TV, not so much in real life!?” “You were a horrible customer,” another slammed. “Entitlement is a disease,” a third enraged follower responded.

Untrue rumours about her love life

Before she settled down with hubby Patrick, lies and gossip about Cat’s personal life proliferated.

One entirely untrue rumour concerned whether she had a relationship with radio personality Edith Bowman.

Edith previously dismissed the unfounded claims: “Cat Deeley and I, who are still really good mates, we started at MTV at the same time and we’d spent so much time just hanging out and going out.”

She continued: “We were really good mates, and we are really good mates still. And it was like: ‘Oh, Cat and Edith are in a lesbian relationship.’ Photographs of us kind of holding each other up, coming out of the Met Bar or whatever was because we were drunk. It wasn’t because we were like, licking each other’s faces off!”

Edith added: “We are in love, but as friends kind of thing, It’s so bizarre.”

Read more: Inside Cat Deeley’s relationship history: Ex who left her a ‘shell of herself’, ‘lesbian rumours’ and gesture by husband Patrick Kielty that melted her heart

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.