This Morning hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley blasted by viewers amid backlash over poppies

This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley found themselves at the centre of an online debate today because they wore a poppy while fronting Thursday’s show (October 24).

With Remembrance Day still a couple of weeks away, on November 11, some fans of the show thought that it was too soon for the hosts to be paying their respects by wearing one.

As a result, many viewers took to Twitter to admit they were “confused” as they thought poppies were “only worn in November”.

This Morning presenters Ben and Cat spark poppy debate

The This Morning presenters both wore their poppies with pride today on the ITV daytime show.

Ben pinned his onto a navy jumper, while Cat displayed hers on a coordinating red dress.

The poppy has been a symbol of remembrance for more than 100 years. It became a symbol of remembrance and hope for a peaceful future after the First World War.

And, since 1921, the Royal British Legion has raised money for its annual Poppy Appeal by selling poppies.

Many viewers were unimpressed, though, complaining that ITV has gone too early with its support of Remembrance Day.

Viewers react

“A poppy? It’s still October,” one viewer sniped. A second added: “OMG it’s fkn compulsory poppy month.”

“Confused,” a third added. “Thought poppies were worn in November. Everyone seems to have them on now.”

“I was always told to wear the POPPY from the week before the 11th November as the armistice talks started on the 8th November 1918,” another replied.

“That’s what I thought,” said another. “Now on all channels they’re wearing them in October.”

Earlier on today, on Good Morning Britain, poppies were also worn by the show’s hosts.

“Ooooh look! ‘We’ve all got our poppies on,'” mocked one viewer.

OMG it’s fkn compulsory poppy month#thismorning — Roger G (@clickbaitwizard) October 24, 2024

‘It’s not the law’

However, bucking the trend for wearing poppies were the Loose Women. None of the four ladies on the panel today wore one. And viewers picked up on that too!

“Why have none of these women got a poppy on?” asked one viewer.

“It’s not the law is it, or do you have an agenda to push?” came one harsh reply.

