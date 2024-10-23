Cat Deeley was surprised by the This Morning team today to mark her 48th birthday.

The host turned 48 on Wednesday (October 23) and to mark the occasion, her co-star Ben Shephard had a surprise message from poet Pam Ayres.

Pam, 77, was appearing on the show later on as a guest, and she took the time to write Cat a poem for her birthday.

It’s Cat Deeley’s birthday today! (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley on This Morning

At the start of Wednesday’s show, Ben paid tribute to Cat on her birthday. The team got her a caterpillar cake featuring her face.

Speaking about her birthday morning, Cat said: “Everybody was up this morning. There were cards made.”

Ben asked: “How old are you today?” to which Cat replied: “48!”

Ben then said: “48! You don’t look a day over 47. You look amazing, you look fantastic.”

Pam wrote a birthday poem for Cat (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

He continued: “I think any opportunity to celebrate birthdays is very important. But also, we’ve got the amazing Pam Ayres on the show later.

“So what we asked Pam to do was write you a poem for your birthday and she has written a bespoke poem for Cat Deeley.”

I feel like it could go downhill from here very quickly.

A clip of Pam was then shown as she read out her poem. She said: “We mustn’t forget people’s birthdays – the one day in all of the year for making somebody feel special, and those far away to feel dear.

“To get out of bed in the morning to see all the cards on the mat, from all of the folk who remembered, well that’s nice – well you can ask Cat!

“No we mustn’t forget people’s birthdays, that is the wrong thing to do. So with speed uppermost, pop a card in the post, and then they might send one to you.”

Cat became tearful over Pam’s poem (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, back in the studio, Cat was overcome with emotion. She tearfully said: “That’s so amazing. We were talking about this this morning. She’s part of my childhood!

“You wouldn’t even see her and you’d know exactly who she was!”

As Cat wiped away tears, Ben joked: “You need to pull yourself together!” as he gave her a hug.

Cat said: “I do need to pull myself together. I feel like it could go downhill from here very quickly.”

