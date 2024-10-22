Host of This Morning Cat Deeley had viewers unimpressed with her fashion choice during today’s episode (October 22).

The British presenter, who first made a name for herself while hosting SMTV Live and CD:UK, is no stranger to a killer fashion moment. However, she appears to have lost fans with today’s look.

Cat Deeley fashion on This Morning compared to ‘Sushi roll’

For today’s show, Cat opted for a knitted vest top paired with loose-fitted leather trousers. She styled her long blonde locks down and completed her ensemble with black pointy shoes.

Regular viewers of This Morning will be well-aware that the 47-year-old mum-of-two is a fan of switching up her fashion and enjoys experimenting.

That said, Tuesday’s look definitely wasn’t a favourite with fans and unfortunately she came under fire.

“WTF has Cat got on her legs,” one X user, formerly Twitter, wrote.

“Cat’s trousers reminds me of sushi roll,” another person joked.

“What is going on with Cat’s outfits?” a third questioned.

“Wtf is Cat wearing??? My eyes hurt,” a fourth commented.

“Cat’s outfit has reminded me I need to buy binbags,” a fifth person wrote.

“That top Cat is wearing doesn’t do her any favours at all,” a sixth shared.

Cat on her style

While talking to The Guardian about fashion in 2011, Cat admitted that she doesn’t “stick to a particular look”.

“I choose what to wear depending on how I feel and what I’m comfortable in. That’s when you look your best,” she said.

“Stylists aren’t for me. I tried to use one when I first started working in the US, but I didn’t click with anyone. I think it’s important for me to feel confident in what I wear, so the only way to ensure that is to dress myself,” she continued.

After previously living in the US and now having moved back to the UK, Cat confessed that British fashion is her favourite.

“British fashion is incredible. We are so lucky. No one beats the British high street, and UK fashion designers such as Stella McCartney, Christopher Bailey and Matthew Williamson are in a league of their own,” she expressed.

