This Morning host Cat Deeley told co-star Craig Doyle off today for his behaviour on the daytime show.

Craig, 53, was hosting a segment from the This Morning forest. He spoke to “eco queen” Nancy Birtwhistle about creating cleaning products with nature.

However, during one part, Craig was seen putting the skin of a grass snake on Nancy’s shoulder!

Ben and Cat spoke to Craig live from the This Morning forest today (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley on This Morning

After Nancy shared her tips on natural cleaning products, Craig said he had something for her.

He said: “I found it in the forest a little earlier today. I was wondering if there’s anything we can do with this?”

Ewwww, Craig, no! You don’t do that to ladies.

Craig then held up what appeared to be the skin from a snake.

He said: “That’s a snake’s skin. It was in the forest just beside us here. I think it’s probably from a grass snake. Isn’t that a lovely thing?”

Craig was told off for putting the snake skin on Nancy! (Credit: ITV)

Craig then put the snake skin around Nancy’s scarf.

He said: “I’m just full of gifts today!”

However, from the studio, hosts Cat and Ben Shephard looked horrified. Cat exclaimed: “Ewwww, Craig, no! You don’t do that to ladies.”

Craig asked: “Sorry, did you want it Cat?” to which she replied: “No, thank you!”

Ben laughed: “Amazing what you find in the woods!”

Craig found a snake’s skin in the This Morning forest (Credit: ITV)

Many viewers loved seeing Craig back on today’s show.

One person said on X: “I love Craig presenting, he’s a bloody natural.”

Another added: “I miss Craig even though he’s on right now.”

