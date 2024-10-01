ITV viewers were left bemused on Tuesday (October 1) when they noticed This Morning avoid “the elephant in the room” when it came to Phillip Schofield.

Hosted by Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, This Morning discussed the latest news and showbiz gossip as well as giving lifestyle advice. But fans noticed one glaring omission to the latest episode after they failed to mention the show’s former presenter Phillip Schofield‘s TV comeback.

Phillip, 62, stepped down from ITV in May 2023 after admitting to an affair with a younger male colleague. He is now the subject of Channel 5’s Cast Away, with the first episode airing on Monday night.

And although the show has received much coverage on TV, This Morning failed to discuss it.

This Morning viewers notice Phillip Schofield omission

Viewers flocked to X to discuss their amusement at the lack of discussion about Phillip’s latest show.

One wrote: “No mention of the #PhillipSchofield TV show, that would have been great telly.”

A second added: “I think they missed something from the news section,” alongside a GIF of Phillip.

Another wrote: “Not going to mention the massive elephant in the room then…”

A further viewer fumed: “Schofield’s Cast Away show being totally ignored by #ThisMorning, absolutely f*****g typical of itv protecting one of their own!”

“Wonder if they’re going to address the elephant that used to be in the room but went to the island,” another speculated.

Phillip Schofield ‘won’t work’ for ITV again

During the first episode of the three-part series, which aired on Monday, Phillip said he would never work for ITV again.

He discussed rumours that he would be heading for a stint on I’m A Celebrity, which airs on ITV.

Phillip said: “I’m currently 4/1 to do the other jungle programme. Now, although my best mates [Ant and Dec] host it, there are some channels you just won’t work for, there are some people you won’t work for.”

‘Really missed him’

Phillip divided viewers with his TV comeback, with one taking to X to write: “10 minutes in and I actually dislike Phillip Schofield more than ever.”

Another said: “Does he think this will be his redemption? Embarrassing.”

However, one wrote: “Really missed @Schofe. I hope this isn’t the last we see of you. No, you didn’t deserve to have your career/life destroyed.”

